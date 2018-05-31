Abba tribute acto to bring supergroup’s favourite hits to Lowestoft

Abba Forever are coming to Lowestoft. Picture: ABBA FOREVER Archant

Their music lives on in the hearts and minds of millions of fans around the world, and now one of the most successful Abba tribute bands is coming to Lowestoft.

Mamma Mia, Waterloo and Dancing Queen are all bound to be on the playlist when Abba Forever perform at the Marina Theatre on Friday, September 7.

Jane Ellis, who performs as Agnetha, said she was thrilled to be able to bring the show to the region.

She said: “I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to perform some of the best songs of all time and tour some of the UK’s most prestigious venues and beautiful theatres.

“We play all the big Abba hits and more, even putting some surprise album tracks in there for the most ardent Abba fan.”

Abba Forever is made up of a six-piece band featuring electric and acoustic guitars, keyboards and piano, drums and bass guitar.

Two outstanding ‘Abba girls’ complete the line-up, adding the essential glitz and glamour to a well-polished and gently humorous show.

The penned by Benny and Bjorn are sung in wonderful harmony by all six performers on stage.

Julie Sweeney, who co-founded the show’s producer, Sweeney Entertainments, said: “Abba Forever is a great concert experience for all ages, authentically reproducing some of the best pop hits of all time.”

Ms Ellis said the performers’ goal was to emulate the supergroup as closely as possible.

She said: “We think Abba’s music is second to none and we certainly don’t feel we could improve it by changing it in any way, but try our best to replicate the original as much as we can.

“Whether the audience want to join in the fun or just sit and listen to the show we hope they will be entertained and taken along an Abba experience.”

She added: “They had full orchestras and many more musicians and artistes on stage with a much bigger budget I’m afraid.

“However we do have many similar effects as they did and we try to portray the same feel with as much authenticity as possible as an original Abba concert.”

The show starts at 7.30pm, and tickets are £22.75.

For more information or to book, call 01502 533200 or visit marinatheatre.co.uk/production/abba-forever-4

