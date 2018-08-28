Search

Abba and Little Mix tribute double bill coming to Corn Exchange

PUBLISHED: 19:13 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 19:13 03 September 2018

Abba Forever Credit: Abba Forever

Archant

You’ll be saying thank you for the music this weekend as the Little Mix Experience and Abba Forever perform in the county.

Little Mix Experience Credit: Little Mix ExperienceLittle Mix Experience Credit: Little Mix Experience

The popular acts are coming to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange this Saturday September 8, kicking off with the Little Mix Experience at 1pm.

Paying tribute to one of the UK’s biggest girl bands, expect all of their big hits including Shout Out To My Ex, Wings and Black Magic.

Little Mix, consisting of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson, shot to fame after winning The X Factor 2011 and have had 12 UK top 10s.

This is followed by Abba Forever at 7.30pm, one of the UK’s leading tribute shows, and features a six-piece band with electric and acoustic guitars, keyboards, pianos, drums and bass guitar.

Expect dynamic choreography, stunning visuals and top-class musicianship in this two-hour spectacular guaranteed to get you up and dancing in the aisles.

Julie Sweeney, co-founder of Sweeney Entertainments behind Abba Forever, said: “Abba Forever is a great concert experience for all ages, authentically reproducing some of the best pop hits of all time.”

READ MORE: Everything you need to know ahead of the Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Jane Ellis, who performs as Agnetha in the show, added: “I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to perform some of the best songs of all time and tour some of the UK’s most prestigious venues and beautiful theatres.

“We play all the big Abba hits and more, even putting some surprise album tracks in there for the most ardent Abba fan.”

Packed full of excitement and exuberance, Abba Forever will take you on an unforgettable journey back to the 70s.

Abba Forever will also be at the Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich on October 3.

To purchase tickets to the Little Mix Experience (£16.50) or Abba Forever (£19-£23.50) visit the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange website.

