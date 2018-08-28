Search

Eight mile walk with loads of food this weekend

PUBLISHED: 13:31 30 August 2018

Ormiston Families' Walk with a Fork 2017 Picture: Pagepix Ltd

Help raise money for Ormiston Families by joining the Walk with a Fork.

One of East Anglia’s finest country estates flings open its gates this Sunday for an event combining walkig with fantastic local food.

The annual Walk with a Fork is organised by Ormiston Families, raising money to support children and young people in the East of England who face complex life challenges.

Held at beautiful Helmingham Hall in Suffolk, and hosted by Ormiston Families’ president Lady Tollemache, the eight mile walk on Sunday, September 2 will be scattered with food stalls from producers incuding The Tea Rooms at Helmingham, Suffolk Salami, James White Drinks, Hill Farm Oils, Fairfields Farm Crisps, The Cheese and Pie Man, Alder Carr Farm, Betty & Miller, Morbeans and others.

Lady Tollemache said: “Walk with a Fork is a fantastic day out with a twist. Walkers get to experience beautiful views, architecture and hidden valleys not usually seen by the public whilst enjoying a delicious selection of local food en route. As you explore the estate, local produce suppliers have created little food-stops - feasts for the eyes as well as the stomach - for all to enjoy and celebrate Suffolk at its finest.”

Ormiston Families’ fundraising manager Gavin Lamb added: “This is a hugely popular family day out and is welcome to all ages and abilities, even dogs. The event has been running for six years, and has raised over £43,000 to date, and we hope to reach the £50,000 milestone with even more tickets bought this year.”

Tickets for the event (sponsored by Aspall Cyder) are £25 per adult and free for children under five.

