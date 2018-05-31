Search

A book fair, Caribbean fun and music to feature at north Norfolk Arts and Crafts house

PUBLISHED: 09:58 14 August 2018

Tobago and d'Lime.

Tobago and d'Lime.

A literary salon, a night of Caribbean fun and a mini-music festival are all coming up at an Arts and Crafts-style house near the north Norfolk coast.

Voewood from above.

Voewood in Cromer Road, High Kelling, is hosting an antiquarian book fair on August 25.

The day will include a literary salon with guest speakers including children’s laureate Lauren Child and Voewood owner Simon Finch.

Entrance is £5 (under 14s go free) and the salon event costs £10.

That night the venue will host Calypso band Tobago and d’Lime - who appeared in the Paddington films - and a Caribbean barbecue and cocktails.

The Holt Youth Centre band.

On Sunday, August 26, the Voewood will host 10 bands with styles ranging from ska to soul to jazz to 80s hits, all playing in support of Holt Youth Centre. Cost is £15 and there will also be a barbecue, bar and ice cream on offer.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.voewood.com/events

