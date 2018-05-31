Video

7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

This weekend is the perfect time to get exploring with the family as Norfolk County Council Trails Officer Jack Davidson recommends his favourites.

Sheringham Cliffs Sheringham Cliffs

Sheringham Circular Walk, 6 miles

Starting from the esplanade in Sheringham, the route is nicely varied and makes the most of the Heathland, clifftop, woodland and parkland landscapes that surround the town. Pretty Corner Tearoom and Sheringham Park being on the route mean that it can be broken up with several refreshment stops too. It’s one of my favourite trail running routes, too, and I like to jump in the sea at the end to cool off!

The resurfaced part of the Little Ouse Path at Santon Downham. Picture: Rebecca Murphy The resurfaced part of the Little Ouse Path at Santon Downham. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

The Little Ouse Path, 9 miles

The route follows the Little Ouse river from Brandon to Thetford and never leaves the forest for long, so it’s perfect for woodland lovers. It’s best enjoyed early in the morning or though the evening to maximise your chances of wildlife sightings – I’ve seen deer, barn owls, herons and kingfishers, and in the evenings, it’s a real bat hotspot. It’s very doable by public transport from Norwich or Cambridge too: both ends of the route are close to the train stations.

Winterton Dunes Circular Walk/Winterton Circular Walk, 1.5 miles/4 miles

Picture of Natural England Winterton Dunes National Nature Reserve at Winterton on Sea. To go with story about Dutch student William Coulet who has been doing research studying the dunes at the UEA for Natural England. His finding will help the management of the habitat and safeguard the rare Natterjack toads which breed there. Pictured is one of the Dune slack ponds. Photo: Angela Sharpe Copy: Stephen Pullinger For: EDP EDP pics © 2007 (01603) 772434 Picture of Natural England Winterton Dunes National Nature Reserve at Winterton on Sea. To go with story about Dutch student William Coulet who has been doing research studying the dunes at the UEA for Natural England. His finding will help the management of the habitat and safeguard the rare Natterjack toads which breed there. Pictured is one of the Dune slack ponds. Photo: Angela Sharpe Copy: Stephen Pullinger For: EDP EDP pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

Both of these are perfect for young families (as long as the children are walking – pushchairs don’t do well on the fine sand of the dunes). The dunes walk is short, but it’s a perfect introduction to the Norfolk Coast Path and this beautiful landscape. The real treat on the longer route is the ruined church of St Mary at Somerton. the roof and windows are missing, and a tree is growing in the chancel, but it’s a haunting and lovely place.

Burgh Castle Circular Route, 1 mile

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Just a few miles from Great Yarmouth, this route is fully wheelchair accessible thanks to the six hundred metre boardwalk that traverses the reedbed along the mouth of the River Waveney. Also perfect for families with pushchairs, birdwatchers and those that enjoy a quick walk, the views across the marshes are long and impressive.

Boudicca Way, 37 miles, Diss-Norwich

If you have the whole weekend free, why not have a go at one of our linear Trails? Boudicca Way has just been Re-signed in full, and is now stile-free. It has never been more accessible. There are a number of accommodation options along the way, but it’s possible to do it over two days whilst staying in Norwich in the evenings, thanks to good bus and train links along the route.

Walking the Boudicca Way in south Norfolk. Photo: Bill Smith Walking the Boudicca Way in south Norfolk. Photo: Bill Smith

Norfolk Coast Path, 87 miles

Okay, so the bank holiday weekend isn’t enough time to enjoy the whole Norfolk Coast Path, but half is definitely possible. Sheringham and Cromer are roughly at the mid-point of the route, and whichever way you choose to walk it’s well served by various accommodation and eating options. There are even companies that will carry your gear for you and set up your tent, for totally hassle-free adventuring!

Norfolk Coastal Path. Picture: Ian Burt Norfolk Coastal Path. Picture: Ian Burt

Hellesdon Circular Walk, 5.5 miles

Starting from Marlpit Lane on the Western edge of Norwich, the Hellesdon Walk is a great way to explore some doorstep hidden gems that you probably didn’t know existed. Foremost among these is the recently reclaimed and restored Hellesdon Station Platform. Hidden in the trees close to the beginning of the route, it’s worth a look even if you don’t have time for the whole thing.

Downloadable maps of all routes can be found on the Norfolk County Council Trails website.