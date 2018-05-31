Video

13 fun activities taking place at Norfolk museums this summer

Norfolk County Council’s Museums Service has talks, tours, trails, exhibitions and events to keep everyone in the family entertained.

From mysterious treasure to secret vaults under the city, there’s plenty to see and do across the county.

Margaret Dewsbury, Chair of Norfolk County Council’s Communities Committee, said: “We’re delighted to be able to host so many events and activities for residents and visitors to Norfolk.

The range of activities available this summer shows what a wide and varied cultural offer we have for people of all ages across Norfolk Museums Service.”

NORWICH

Norwich Castle

Until September 5 (excluding Sundays) – Treasure!

Make your way to Norwich Castle this summer to discover Treasure! – a hoard of exciting crafts, activities and trails inspired by the mysterious 17th century painting, The Paston Treasure. 10.30am – 3.30pm. Activities are included with admission and change daily.

August 30 – Track Your Tree

An interactive investigative drama, and a chance to explore your family’s history in with the Norfolk Record Office. Activities included with normal admission.

Until September 23 - The Paston Treasure: Riches & Rarities of the Known World

Created in partnership with Yale Center for British Art. The exhibition explores the glitz, glamour and global appeal of the famous Paston family’s 17th century collection, with many of the displayed objects reunited for the first time in 300 years.

The Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell

August 25 – Undercroft guided tours

The Museum of Norwich sits on a secret. Beneath it lies the largest vaulted medieval undercroft in the city where both mercantile goods, and prisoners were kept. Learn more about this incredible space with a guided tour at 11am, 12pm, 1.30pm or 2.30pm. The tour is included with admission, but booking is essential. Call 01603 629127 to book.

Time-travelling escape game

You’re trapped in the past with no money, facing the horrors of debtors’ prison. Thankfully, Norwich has a long history of thriving industries – can you find a way to use them to survive the past and make it back to the present?

Tuesdays to Saturdays, until September 1 – Hare We Go!

If you’re seeking out the GoGo Hares in Norwich, be sure to stop by the museum to see their pair of leverets and take part in the Hare We Go! trail and craft activities, until 1 September, from 10am-4.30pm.

DEREHAM

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse – enjoy a summer of discovery with over 50 acres of unspoilt Norfolk countryside to explore, including an adventure playground, traditional working farm and the evocative stories and objects in the Voices from the Workhouse displays.

Until September 5 – Food Glorious Food

Help prepare for an extra special Teddy Bears’ Picnic. You’re sure of a big surprise! Activities run 10am-5pm and are included with normal admission, no booking required.

August 26 and 27, 10am-5pm – Village at War

Travel back in time to the Village at War and discover how Norfolk helped to feed the country during WW2. Stroll around military and civilian vehicles, meet costumed characters from both the British and American forces, enjoy 1940s music and live radio shows from ‘Timescape’, and see just how far the rations can be stretched, with cooking displays in the farmhouse kitchen. Special event ticket prices apply. Free for Norfolk Museums Pass holders, £5.00 entry for those in 1940s dress (only available on the day of the event).

THETFORD

Thetford’s Ancient House Museum owes its existence to one of the town’s most celebrated residents, Prince Frederick Duleep Singh, son of the last Maharajah, Duleep Singh.

August 28 - Discovery Day

The days run from 10am – 1pm and cost £2 (£1 for Friends of the Museum and Norfolk Museums Pass holders) and include museum admission. Join in the fun and explore toys and games through the ages.

Remembering the Maharajah

This connection is explored in a special exhibition at the museum, centred around Casualty of War: A Portrait of Maharaja Duleep Singh by renowned contemporary artists, The Singh Twins. Exhibition included with normal admission.

GREAT YARMOUTH

Time and Tide Museum resides in a converted Victorian herring curing works and explores the town’s history from windswept sand bank to the bright lights and bustle of modern times.

Until September 9 - Drawn to the Coast: Turner, Constable, Cotman

Some of Britain’s greatest landscape artists such as JMW Turner, John Constable and John Sell Cotman were inspired by the coastline around Great Yarmouth. Their work, alongside other notable artists, is explored in the museum’s summer show – Drawn to the Coast: Turner, Constable, Cotman. Open every day and included with normal admission.

August 29 - Become an artist for the day

Inspired by the works on display in their latest exhibition, Time and Tide Museum will be hosting a series of hands-on art sessions this summer. Activities run 11am – 4pm and are included with normal admission. No booking required.

September 7 - Charles Dickens and Great Yarmouth by Andrew Murray

Andrew Murray will use paintings from our Drawn to the Coast exhibition to explore the link Dickens had with the town and how it inspired his writings. The event runs from 11.30am to 12.30pm and booking is essential.

For opening times and admission charges for the Norfolk Museums, click here.