10 things to do in north Norfolk this bank holiday weekend

West Runton Scouts summer fair and classic car show, which runs at Beeston Regis Caravan Park on Sunday. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Come rain or shine, there are a whole host of thing to do in north Norfolk this bank holiday weekend, here are just ten of our top picks.

The World Pier Crabbing Championships at Cromer. Picture : ANTONY KELLY The World Pier Crabbing Championships at Cromer. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Head to Cromer to watch the World Pier Crabbing Championships and decorated lighthouse auction, which kicks off at the pier on Saturday.

The World Pier Crabbing Championships at Cromer. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Competitors can register at 9.30am, with the competition to catch the most crabs – or the biggest crab – starting at 10.30am.

Winners will be announced at 1.30pm, with the auction starting at 2.30pm.

Watching the action at last year's Aylsham Show. Picture: Nick Butcher Watching the action at last year's Aylsham Show. Picture: Nick Butcher

Sample the best of Norfolk fare at Hoveton Farmers and Producers Market, which runs at the village hall from 9.30 to 12.30 on Saturday. There will also be crafts on sale, with a free to enter raffle to win £15 of vouchers.

Last year's Aylsham Show. Picture: Nick Butcher

Soak up a bit of culture at the two-day annual summer social being held at Voewood, near Holt, at the weekend. Featuring a Saturday literary salon with speakers including children’s laureate and Charlie and Lola creator Jessica Douglas-Home, the event will continue on Sunday with a music festival featuring calypso band Tobago and d’Lime from the Paddington films and local talent in the shape of Holt Youth Centre Band, Sweet Beats and the Chris Cooper Trio.

Last year's Aylsham Show. Picture: Nick Butcher

Tickets, priced £10 (book festival) and £15 (music festival) are available from www.voewood.com/events

Sheringham Little Theatre’s madcap farce Wife Begins at Forty promises to have audiences rolling in the aisles. Part of the venue’s annual summer repertory season, the Ray Cooney comedy runs at 8pm from Monday-Saturday until August 29, with a 2.30pm matinee on August 28. Tickets, priced £19, are available from the box office on 01263 822347.

There’s music for all tastes at the annual Trunchonbury Festival, which runs at the Paddock, in the centre of the village, this weekend. The three-day music and arts event will this year feature bands including festival favourites The Correspondents and funk reggae outfit Backbeat Soundsystem.

There will also be arts and acoustic stages, a dance tent, a disco shed, a healing tent and children’s activities ranging from scarecrow making and pebble painting, to outdoor games and storytelling.

Trunchonbury runs from Saturday to Monday, with camping availableTickets, priced from £15, are available from www.trunchonburyfestival.com

Artist Rosalie Osborne Gibb will be exhibiting a selection of her own work at St Margaret’s Church, Thorpe Market. until Monday. Rosalie, who works in a variety of styles and media, will be displaying her paintings, prints, cards and mugs alongside home and garden wares created by Nick Woolston of Arcs and Sparks Welding Services. Opening times are 11am-4pm, with tea, coffee and homemade cakes available.

Audiences are invited to go on a Georgian adventure with East Anglia’s very own Dick Turpin on Saturday at 7pm, in a performance of the musical play An Honest Gentlemen at North Lodge Park, Cromer.

Presented by theatre company Stuff of Dreams, the production tells the tale of the charming rogue Thomas Easter, born in 1715 and hanged aged 24 after plying his trade as a gentleman of the road, “raising contributions upon the public”.

Tickets, priced £5 (£8 on the day) are available from Merchant’s Place, in Church Street. In the event of poor weather, the performance will be moved to Cromer Community Hall.

Have a go at scaling a climbing wall on Sunday at West Runton Scouts’ annual summer fair. Organised in partnership with North Norfolk Classic Car Club, the event, which runs from midday to 4pm at Beeston Regis Caravan Park, also includes stalls, games, a vintage vehicle parade and a bar and barbecue

Get up with the lark and enjoy a ‘birds and breakfast’ event at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust visitor centre at Cley marshes on Monday, from 8am-10am. Includes a guided walk on the marsh, followed by continental breakfast on the terrace. Booking essential, tickets, priced £10 NWT members (£12 non members), are available from the centre, phone 01263 740008.

Promising fun for the whole family, the Aylsham Show, which runs at Blickling Hall on Monday, has been at the heart of Norfolk’s agricultural calendar for more than 70 years.

Attractions will include animal exhibitors and competitions, a whole host of displays in the main arena and classic cars, engines from the Starting Handle Club and much more.

Tickets, priced £18, (under 16s free) are available from www.theaylshamshow.co.uk and well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome.