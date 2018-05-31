10 things to do in West Norfolk this weekend
PUBLISHED: 10:40 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:55 10 August 2018
From splashing about in a Dragon Boat race to sampling French cuisine and delicacies, here are 10 things to do in West Norfolk this weekend.
Farmers Market, King’s Lynn
A traditional market offering locally-sourced food, drinks and snacks will return to the historic Saturday Market Place on Saturday, August 11 from 9am-2pm.
French Fair, Great Bircham
Taking place at St Mary the Virgin, in Church Lane, on Saturday, August 11 from 11am-4pm, the fair will be offering all things French, including baguettes, cheeses and lemonade.
War of the Roses Reenactment, Oxburgh Hall
Find out more about how medieval soldiers in the 15th century lived, from the food they ate to the weapons they used. Taking place on both Saturday and Sunday, August 11/12, from 11am-4.30pm, it is sure to be a fun day out with the family.
Folk in the Town, King’s Lynn
Two days of traditional folk, Americana and Blue Grass music is set to get toes tapping this weekend. The Folk in the Town festival returns for a third year to the Tuesday Market Place on Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12, 12pm-6pm.
Downham Market Water Festival
A host of dragon-inspired boats will be roaring down the Great Ouse Relief Channel at the Downham Market Water Festival on Sunday, August 12 at the Hythe Bridge, 10am-5pm.
Norton Hill Light Railway, Snettisham
A charity event at the Norton Hill Light Railway at Hall Farm, Old Church Road, will be donating proceeds to the King’s Lynn Round Table. As well as the 1km ride on a steam engine there will be refreshments, games and stalls, 1pm-5pm.
Bat and barn owl evening, Welney Wetland Centre
Learn more about the Welney wildlife at dusk as the bats and barn owls hunt in the vast openness of the Fen landscape, on Saturday, August 11, 8.30pm-11pm.
Summer Sounds, Holkham Hall
Unwind in the beautiful courtyard of the 18th century country house at the free jazz-infused festival, on Sunday, August 12, 1pm-4pm.
Historic Lynn Guided Walk
Learn more about the history of the town from the 12th century to the present day. The guided walk on Saturday, August 11 with King’s Lynn Town Guides begins at the Saturday Market Place at 2pm.
Bandstand Concert, Hunstanton
Those heading to the beach this weekend can enjoy live music on The Green where John Barker, regarded as one of the best trumpeters in the UK, will be performing at the Bandstand, 2pm-4pm.