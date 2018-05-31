Search

10 things to do in West Norfolk this weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:40 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:55 10 August 2018

Scene from the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival Picture: Matthew Usher.

Scene from the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival Picture: Matthew Usher.

From splashing about in a Dragon Boat race to sampling French cuisine and delicacies, here are 10 things to do in West Norfolk this weekend.

Hundreds of people visited King's Lynn's first farmers market of the year Picture: Courtesy of Discover King's LynnHundreds of people visited King's Lynn's first farmers market of the year Picture: Courtesy of Discover King's Lynn

Farmers Market, King’s Lynn

A traditional market offering locally-sourced food, drinks and snacks will return to the historic Saturday Market Place on Saturday, August 11 from 9am-2pm.

A french fair is being held at Great Bircham Church Picture; Matthew Usher.A french fair is being held at Great Bircham Church Picture; Matthew Usher.

French Fair, Great Bircham

Taking place at St Mary the Virgin, in Church Lane, on Saturday, August 11 from 11am-4pm, the fair will be offering all things French, including baguettes, cheeses and lemonade.

Re-enactment weekend being held at Oxburgh Hall Picture: Matthew UsherRe-enactment weekend being held at Oxburgh Hall Picture: Matthew Usher

War of the Roses Reenactment, Oxburgh Hall

Find out more about how medieval soldiers in the 15th century lived, from the food they ate to the weapons they used. Taking place on both Saturday and Sunday, August 11/12, from 11am-4.30pm, it is sure to be a fun day out with the family.

The King's Morris will be performing at the Folk in the Town festival Picture: Ian BurtThe King's Morris will be performing at the Folk in the Town festival Picture: Ian Burt

Folk in the Town, King’s Lynn

Two days of traditional folk, Americana and Blue Grass music is set to get toes tapping this weekend. The Folk in the Town festival returns for a third year to the Tuesday Market Place on Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12, 12pm-6pm.

Scene from the dragon boat racing at Downham Market Water Festival Picture: Matthew Usher.

Downham Market Water Festival

A host of dragon-inspired boats will be roaring down the Great Ouse Relief Channel at the Downham Market Water Festival on Sunday, August 12 at the Hythe Bridge, 10am-5pm.

Norton Hill Light Railway at Hall Farm in Snettisham Picture: Matthew UsherNorton Hill Light Railway at Hall Farm in Snettisham Picture: Matthew Usher

Norton Hill Light Railway, Snettisham

A charity event at the Norton Hill Light Railway at Hall Farm, Old Church Road, will be donating proceeds to the King’s Lynn Round Table. As well as the 1km ride on a steam engine there will be refreshments, games and stalls, 1pm-5pm.

A bat and barn owl evening event is taking place at the Welney Wetland centre Picture: Ricky ConeA bat and barn owl evening event is taking place at the Welney Wetland centre Picture: Ricky Cone

Bat and barn owl evening, Welney Wetland Centre

Learn more about the Welney wildlife at dusk as the bats and barn owls hunt in the vast openness of the Fen landscape, on Saturday, August 11, 8.30pm-11pm.

The Summer Sounds festival is taking place in the courtyard at Holkham Hall Photo:Holkham HallThe Summer Sounds festival is taking place in the courtyard at Holkham Hall Photo:Holkham Hall

Summer Sounds, Holkham Hall

Unwind in the beautiful courtyard of the 18th century country house at the free jazz-infused festival, on Sunday, August 12, 1pm-4pm.

The Saturday Market Place and The Town Hall seen from the top of the King's Lynn Minster. Picture: Ian BurtThe Saturday Market Place and The Town Hall seen from the top of the King's Lynn Minster. Picture: Ian Burt

Historic Lynn Guided Walk

Learn more about the history of the town from the 12th century to the present day. The guided walk on Saturday, August 11 with King’s Lynn Town Guides begins at the Saturday Market Place at 2pm.

A Bandstand Concert will take place in The Green, Hunstanton Picture: Ian BurtA Bandstand Concert will take place in The Green, Hunstanton Picture: Ian Burt

Bandstand Concert, Hunstanton

Those heading to the beach this weekend can enjoy live music on The Green where John Barker, regarded as one of the best trumpeters in the UK, will be performing at the Bandstand, 2pm-4pm.

