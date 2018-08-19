Search

10 great things to do around north Norfolk this weekend

PUBLISHED: 15:15 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:37 16 August 2018

A big 2CV meet up is taking place in North Walsham. Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

A big 2CV meet up is taking place in North Walsham. Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

There are plenty of great events being planned around north Norfolk this weekend.

The cast of Sheringham Little Theatre's summer season. Picture: SLTThe cast of Sheringham Little Theatre's summer season. Picture: SLT

Here’s a look at 10 of them.

1. Party on the Pastures at Blakeney - Taking place at the village green known as the Pastures, this Sunday, August 19 event starts at 11am with a fete opening and presentation of community volunteer awards. Running into the evening, there will be live music, a dog show, animals, stalls, food and drink, games and more.

2. Roll up for the circus in Horning - Happy’s Circus is coming to Horning Recreation Ground on Sunday 2pm-4pm. Orgainsed by the firm Heatrae Sadia, the circus will raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society, featuring acrobats, aerialists, magic speciality acts and more. Tickets via phone 01603 420303 or email circus@heatraesadia.com.

3. It’s showtime in Mundesley - Showtime: Live at the Speakeasy will be performed at Mundesley’s Coronation Hall tonight (Thursday), Friday and Saturday at 7.30pm. The Red Loft Theatre production brings back the music, glamour and hedonism of 1920s USA. Tickets are £17 including a light supper, visit www.redlofttheatre.com/showtime-18 for more

A volunteer taking part in a beach clean. There's on in East Runton this weekend. Picture: Nick ButcherA volunteer taking part in a beach clean. There's on in East Runton this weekend. Picture: Nick Butcher

4. Summer theatre in Sheringham - The seaside town’s Little Theatre is well into it’s summer theatre season, with the comedy Living Together being performed nightly at 8pm until Saturday. Visit sheringhamlittletheatre.com for more.

5. Cool cars in North Walsham - The Norfolk-based Broadland Ducks Citroen 2CV car club is hosting its first-ever 2CVGB National car show from today to Monday, attracting fans of the cool French car known as the Duck from across the country. Saturday will beature a flea market and trade stalls.

6. Picnic at Holt Hall - On Sunday the country house turned environment and outdoor learning centre is hosting a ‘picnic at the hall day’ giving visitors the chance to explore its walled Victorian garden and 75-acre grounds and enjoy a barbecue and children’s play area. Entry is £2.50, children go free, runs 10am-3pm.

7. Clean the beach at East Runton - North Norfolk Beach Cleans and the Marine Conservation Society are hosting a beach clean on Sunday 10.30am-12.30pm. The meeting point is the beach car park. Visit www.mcsuk.org/beachwatch/beach/east-runton/event/2018-08-19 to sign up.

The lake at Holt Hall, Picture: Frank MitchellThe lake at Holt Hall, Picture: Frank Mitchell

8. Hear some music in Cromer - The band Step Back are playing at Cromer Social Club on Saturday 8.30pm-10.30pm, and the Bloodshake Chorus will crank out some tunes at Cromer’s Wellington pub from 9pm.

9. Meet a railway cat in Weybourne - Morgan the Railway Cat will be at Weybourne Station on the North Norfolk Railway on Sunday 10.30am-3pm. Morgan and his friends will be holding a family fun day with games, workshops, stories and dressing up.

10. Street fair in Stalham - Taking place on Saturday from 9am-1pm, there will be more than 50 stalls selling all things vintage in the High Street, which will be closed off to traffic.

