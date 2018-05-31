Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards finalists 2018 announced
PUBLISHED: 13:56 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:56 28 August 2018
Has your favourite business made the final cut in the 2018 Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards?
Well folks, the results are in. Our judges have deliberated, dined, and made their final decisions for the Eat Norfolk Food and Drink Awards 2018.
On September 10 at a black tie dinner held at Open in Norwich, the winners will be announced, but today we can officially tell you all who the lucky finalists are.
Eat editor Charlotte Smith-Jarvis said: “Norfolk, and East Anglia as a whole, are ripe with beautiful food and drink, and truly passionate producers who go the extra mile to showcase some of the incredible ingredients on offer. From cheeses, to ice cream, to coffee, cakes, gin, wine, beer and meat - the list goes on - we have it all here and you really don’t need to travel far to eat well. What strikes me time and time again about the food industry in Norfolk too is the tremendous sense of community and pride amongst producers and chefs. They collaborate, bounce ideas off one another, and support each other. It is truly an inspirational environment to be a part of and every single one of our finalists is a local food hero.”
Pride of Norfolk sponsored by Norse:
The Norfolk Brewhouse
Green Farm Coffee
Winbirri Vineyards
Essence Foods
Chef of the Year sponsored by City College Norwich:
Charlie Wilson, The Wildebeest
Mark Elvin, The Boars, Spooner Row
Jeremy Park, Season Seafood and Grill
Daniel Freear, Strattons Hotel
Outstanding Front of House:
The Wells Crab House Seafood Restaurant
The Farmyard
The Wildebeest
The Loddon Swan
Best Newcomer sponsored by Bullards:
Flint Vineyard
The Farmyard
Tipsy Vegan
Jakey the Bakey
Field to Fork sponsored by Easton and Otley College:
Norfolk Brewhouse
DJ Barnard
Tofurei
Fritton Arms
Best Afternoon Tea sponsored by Castlemeadow Care:
The Assembly House
Strattons Hotel
Piano Tea Room
Guildhall (Britannia Cafe)
Best Pub sponsored by Farnell Clarke:
The Dabbling Duck Pub
The Boars, Spooner Row
Warwick Street Social
Burston Crown
Best Restaurant sponsored by Gerald Giles:
The Wildebeest
The Lodge Griddle and Grill, Tuddenham
Wells Crab House Seafood Restaurant
River Green
Best Independent Food and Drink Retailer sponsored by Bakers and Larners:
Worzals Bar and Grill
Jarrold
Pye Baker of Norwich
Archers
Norfolk Home Chef of the Year sponsored by Richard Hughes Cookery School:
Mark Fitch
Kate Royall
Maria Randlesome
Graham Page
Best Family Dining sponsored by Food Care Systems:
Agellus Hotels (Norfolk) Limited, The Lifeboat Inn
The Fox at Lyng
The Kitchen at St George’s Distillery
The Fritton Arms
Best Coffee/ Tea Shop :
Past and Present Vintage Tearooms
Café 33
Heydon Tea Rooms
Garden Kitchen Café
Outstanding Achievement Award sponsored by Hansells
The winner of this award will be announced at the awards ceremony.
And good luck to all the finalists.