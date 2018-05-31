We always knew what to do in the school summer holidays

Norfolk legend Keith Skipper recalls the ‘harvest holidays’ of his youth

Edward Thomas, one of my favourite countryside writers, caressed these mind-stirring sentiments into his Edwardian fabric of high summer in 1906: “We are so rich that we do not count our treasure”.

A typically poetic turn of phrase worth pinning on top of our crowded August calendar as we grouse about traffic, trippers, sunburn, soakings, nettles and crawling nasties. Then there’s football sticking its nose into the cricket season. And vice versa.

It’s the main holiday month, shorthand for another rigorous examination of tolerance levels in family and community where varying interests and ages keep on tugging in different directions. The rope frays too easily before we soothe ourselves in autumn balm.

One man’s carnival is another man’s cacophony. One woman’s shopping is another woman’s shudder. One child’s shrill cry of boredom is enough to inspire cosy thoughts of a new school year and getting late earlier. Now, when I was a lad and we called them Harvest Holidays, we had the good sense to go into virtual exile for a few blissful weeks.

Parents saw us off early in the morning with sandwiches and a bottle of cold tea and then conjured up soap and water for tired, dirty bodies as the dusk trumpet sounded. Such freedom could come at a price.

Picking fruit and carting corn can turn tedious after a while but we relished the trust invested in us to follow the country code and honour the family name. We knew the grim consequences of failing either. Up wooden hill to blanket fair before anyone else is a lonely journey when you’re almost a teenager.

Perhaps our social climate and holiday habits have changed too much to regard that as anything but simple Norfolk nostalgia. Even so, a chance to catch a whiff of independence ought to remain one of the most useful by-products of a long summer intermission.

Before our teeming land army collected demob papers from mechanisation, harvest fields provided valuable outside lessons in how to close the generation chasm and earn a few precious bob at the same time. Some teachers employed rough-and-ready tactics but occasionally spiced them with what passed as consoling humour.

For all lingering temptations to treat it even now as an archaic rite rather than a crash-and-grab operation smothered in dust, I do know how noise and pace of modern harvest’s gleaning giants pay scant regard to yesterday’s “howld-gee” boys and girls as they reflect on their first job in a grown-up world.

It meant leading the horses as wagons were loaded up and shouting a warning to those on top to hold tight. “Howld!” for the men and “Gee!” for the horses were too often followed by “ sorft young fewl!” and a clip o’ the ear for the lad if he failed to synchronise effectively. Constant shortcomings could turn refreshment breaks into star chambers with stubble.

The four o’clock interval, abbreviated to “fourses” or “farses” by the veterans, was designed to sort out all grievances that might have cropped up since the dew had taken flight, as well as to catch up with local gossip over a mug of ale.

Women and girls brought our beer and food, “wittles” as we called them, and then tactfully withdrew as blame was apportioned and arbitration organised ‘neath the shadow of the hedgerow or rising cathedrals of straw.

I can’t remember which was worse – waiting for the inquisition and chastisement on the late-afternoon menu or working overtime to avoid any more lurching and cursing incidents before calling it a day at dusk.

Useful character-forming material, no doubt, with a classic incentive to take care of fellow workers responsible for your rations of fags and beer over that testing harvest period. But it left me twitchy. No wonder I had considerable trouble keeping the clutch in check when stately Snowball made way for the galloping Fordson Major.

I suppose most people, even those donning “countryman” garb, merely catch a glimpse of our modern harvest from a passing car. It can all be done and dusted in the space of a journey to and from the supermarket.

Harvest used to take precedence over everything else in the countryside and most folk in the village were involved. It created and nurtured a sense of community long since shoved over the headlands by mechanisation.

However, little postcards from the past still celebrate our Coronation of the Year.