Search

Advanced search

GoGoHares Shop
Opinion

Thrifty ways to indulge a love of books

PUBLISHED: 09:27 25 August 2018

Indulging a voracious reading habit doesn't have to be costly. Picture: Getty Images

Indulging a voracious reading habit doesn't have to be costly. Picture: Getty Images

Mima88

If, like me, you love a good book you’ll know that a voracious appetite for reading comes with enormous pleasure but one or two problems as well, writes thrifty living columnist Sheena Grant.

Getting through a book every week or two can mean you need both an enormous amount of shelf space and seriously deep pockets.

At one time I could justify the latter by telling myself that while some people spent their money on gym membership or down the pub, mine went on books instead.

But as I can never bare to part with a book I’ve enjoyed (re-reading at a later date is often part of the pleasure), it wasn’t long before my bookshelves started to bulge.

Happily, I’ve found a two-pronged solution.

The first is the local library, wonderful institutions that trace their history back to Victorian Britain when the Public Libraries Act gave local boroughs the power to set up free public libraries to offer universal access to information and literature.

More than 150 years later they are still serving that same, vital role.

My online library account shows that over the last decade, my family has had more than 1,000 titles on loan.

Those books may have been free but the enjoyment and knowledge they’ve given is priceless. It’s also a lot of money and a lot of shelf space saved.

If you want a specific title that your local library doesn’t have you can browse the county collection and reserve it from elsewhere.

Many libraries also host book clubs these days or offer other reading-based activities for both adults and children, including an annual summer reading challenge.

And if you find a book you really love, one that you may want to own and re-read, you can always buy second hand to make it more affordable. I’ve done this a lot recently, picking up titles online and in charity shops for as little as £2 each, a fraction of what they’d cost new.

I also know, of course, that many bookstores, especially those run by independent retailers, are not finding life on the high street particularly easy just now so I can still find space on my shelves for the occasional indulgence of a brand new book.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated: Man’s body is found in Norfolk river

Police tape close to where the man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Video: Take a look inside Norwich’s newest nightclub Popworld following £500k investment

Popworld Credit: Ella Wilkinson

13-year-old hit by vehicle on busy road suffers life-changing injuries

The teenager was seriously injured in Millennium Way by the Aldi store Picture: Anthony Carroll

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Man’s body is found in Norfolk river

Police tape close to where the man's body was recovered in Thetford. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Video: STARTING XI: Louis Thompson makes his first league start of the season for Norwich City

Louis Thompson starts for Norwich City against Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Live: MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Leeds United – Canaries aim to burst Bielsa’s bubble

Teemu Pukki will look to continue his fine early season form as Norwich City host early Championship leaders Leeds United at Carrow Road.

Castle Mall to open £2m ten-pin bowling centre

Ten-pin bowling is coming to Castle Mall PHOTO: Thinkstock

Driver arrested after police pursuit ends in crash which closed Norwich road

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich. Picture: Staff

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast