This week’s animals looking for loving homes

Raider. Photo: RSPCA Archant

The RSPCA are caring for these animals but they need a family to call their own.

Elliott. Photo: RSPCA Elliott. Photo: RSPCA

Raider is a young male cat, he seems to have been living rough for some time and he is now hoping to find a home of his own. He is very friendly and likes to be around people.

Elliott came to the RSPCA with a nasty abscess which has now nearly healed. He is only around a year old and his favourite thing is being cuddled. He would like a home where he will have plenty of fuss and attention and a lap to sit on.

Aggie and Meggie are a pair of young sweet girls. They are a little timid so would prefer an adult home. They love a fuss once they have got to know you and they could live with other cats.

Kristie is looking for an adult home where she can be left to do her own thing and not have too much expected of her. She has had an unsettled past and now deserves some stability.

Meggie and Aggie. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Meggie and Aggie. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Pringle, Nik Nak, Tyrell, Quaver and Hulahoop are five playful kittens who will be ready for new homes in around two weeks.

Mork and Mindy are still with the RSPCA and they are hoping this will be their lucky week. Mork is only around two years old and he is a little timid until he gets to know you. Mindy is much more confident and looks after him.

Little Gracie would like a home where she will be the only cat. She is a quiet gentle cat who is always purring away.

All of the RSPCA’s cats, dogs and rabbits are vet checked, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and up to date with flea and worming treatments.

Kristie. Photo: RSPCA Kristie. Photo: RSPCA

There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, if the kitten is too young to be neutered a full cost neutering voucher is supplied by the RSPCA.

If you would like more information or to see other animals available for adoption then please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk or call the rehoming line on 07867 972870.

One of the kittens needing a new home. Photo: RSPCA One of the kittens needing a new home. Photo: RSPCA

Mindy. Photo: RSPCA Mindy. Photo: RSPCA