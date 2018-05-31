Search

PUBLISHED: 14:06 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:15 16 August 2018

Albie. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Archant

Here’s this week’s RSPCA list of animals looking for a loving home.

Mindy the cat. PHOTO: RSPCAMindy the cat. PHOTO: RSPCA

Lots of kittens found new homes last week but the RSPCA still have others who are waiting. Little Lillian is nine weeks old and is now ready for a new home.

Albie came into their care as he wasn’t getting along with his feline friend, so he will need to be the only cat in his next home. He likes to spend time outside exploring and loves lots of fuss and attention.

Mork and Mindy are still with the RSPCA and are hoping this will be the week they find their new home. They would need an adult home with someone who can give them the care and attention they need.

Another long stay cat is Cookie, she is a young female around 2 years old. She previously lived outside and has never had her own home. She is a little shy around new people but it doesn’t take her long before she’s rubbing around your legs. She would prefer an adult home and would like to be able to have access to a nice garden for sunbathing.

Cookie. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCookie. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Raider is a beautiful white and grey cat, he was found in a poorly way but is now doing well. He is confident and friendly so could settle happily into a family home.

Tigertoo is a male rabbit who was recently found wandering the streets in a terrible condition. He is doing well and will soon be ready for his new home. He will need a home with lots of space and a neutered female rabbit for company.

Aggie and Meggie are looking for a home together. They are aged between one and two years old. They would prefer an adult home and they can live with other cats.

All of the RSPCA’s cats, dogs and rabbits are vet checked, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and up to date with flea and worming treatments. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, if the kitten is too young to be neutered a full cost neutering voucher is supplied.

Raider. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkRaider. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

If you would like more information or to see other animals available for adoption then please visit the RSPCA’s website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk or call their rehoming line on 07867 972870.

Meggie and Aggie. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMeggie and Aggie. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Tigertoo. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkTigertoo. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Gracie. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkGracie. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

