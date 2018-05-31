Search

Advanced search

GoGoHares Shop

Recipe: Dutch-style brunch pancakes

PUBLISHED: 13:42 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:42 15 August 2018

Make our Dutch-style brunch pancakes Picture: Archant

Make our Dutch-style brunch pancakes Picture: Archant

Archant

Have a lay-in and wake up to these filling Dutch style pancakes.

I don’t know about you, but when I’m on holiday I love a good lay-in. There’s no routine. No setting the alarm for work. No dropping the kids off to before school club. Bliss. Last week I had a break from the office at home with my children (equally lazy) and our go-to late breakfast/lunch of choice is pancakes. Because, quite frankly, after a few days of school holidays sandwiches start to get pretty dull.

One of our favourites and a recipe we go back to time and time again is our family’s take on a dish we ate earlier this year during a visit to the Netherlands. Just up the road from the Center Parcs where we were staying (De Kempervennan) was a shoddy looking-pancake house that actually turned out to serve extraordinarily good food. If we’d discovered it on the first day we would have eaten there for every meal! What did it for the kids was the fact they got two ‘gold tokens’ with their lunch to ‘spend’ in the shop inside the restaurant on toys or sweets!

De Familie Suykerbuyck’s speciality was huge, thick, gut-busting pancakes, and their Dutch pancake in particular is the one that’s stuck in my mind and been recreated over and over again back in my kitchen. Inside the batter was an Alpine cheese, sautéed leeks and onions, sliced browned mushrooms and thyme. Thin, herbal, salty pieces of speck ham were layered over the top and baked in under another layer of oozing cheese.

It is quite simply one of the most incredible things to eat late morning/early afternoon when minimum effort, maximum taste is required. Try it. Just leave out the ham if you’re veggie.

Dutch brunch pancakes

(Makes 4)

Ingredients

280g plain flour

2tsp baking powder

Pinch salt

280ml milk

2 large eggs, beaten

2tbsps butter, melted

4 handfuls cheese (I recommend locally made Norfolk Alpine or a gouda style cheese)

8 slices speck ham (or Parma or prosciutto)

1tsp fresh or 1/2tsp dried thyme

150g button mushrooms, sliced thinly

1 bunch spring onions, sliced very finely

1 clove garlic, crushed

Oil for frying

Seasoning

Method

Whisk together the eggs, milk, flour, baking powder, salt and butter to make a thick pancake batter. Once smooth mix in two handfuls of cheese and the thyme.

In a non-stick frying pan add a little oil and fry the mushrooms until starting to soften and colour. Add the spring onions and garlic and saute for another minute.

Add the mushroom mix to the pancake mix and combine. Season with a little more salt and plenty of freshly ground black pepper.

To make each pancake drizzle a small amount of oil in a non-stick pan, rip two slices of ham and lay in the pan. Pour over enough batter to fill the pan and cook on a high heat until it starts to bubble. Once the edges look set turn it over and sprinkle over half a handful of cheese. Pop under a hot grill until the cheese oozes and melts. Yummy.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast