Reader Letter: The Women’s Institute is alive and kicking

PUBLISHED: 13:57 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:01 06 August 2018

Valerie Hughes,President of Sutton WI.

The new logo for the Norfolk Federation of Women's Institutes was unveiled at the annual meeting in March 2018. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

One reader has written in to say that the WI is still an active group in Norfolk.

I agree with Rachel Moore (August 2) about the lack of facilities within villages.

The WI is however very much alive and kicking, maybe not in every village as it used to be but usually not too far away.

Their resolution for this year is “alleviating loneliness” and next year “mental health issues”.

So we would be only too pleased to help those feeling isolated.

Our meetings mainly are just for ladies, but some have open meetings if the subject would be of interest to men.

We also have social events that anyone could attend and chat to us about problems they may have so we could work out a solution.

Details of where the nearest WI is, can be obtained from Federation Office, Evelyn Suffield House, 45 All Saints’ Green, Norwich NR1 3LY.

