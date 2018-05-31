Opinion

Reader letter: Well done to carnival team

On behalf of Sheringham Town Council and the community of Sheringham I would like to thank the Sheringham Carnival Association for yet another fantastic Carnival, much enjoyed by residents and visitors alike.

A relatively small band of volunteers, yet they manage to provide a fabulous week of entertainment. The parade, which must involve a huge commitment in time and energy from everyone involved, requires a great deal of forethought and effort to put together. This year was bigger and better than ever and the standard of the floats and the involvement of the community showed how much the work of the Carnival Association is appreciated.

It also has to be noted that the carnival has been supported by many local businesses, organisations and community groups and without the community support it would not be as successful. Our thanks to everyone!

What is even more remarkable and of course very much appreciated, is that Carnival in Sheringham is only one of a host of events which the Carnival Association helps throughout the year.

I believe that it is the hard work, commitment and enthusiasm of those associated with the Carnival Association which makes our town so vibrant and such a great place to live, work and visit.

MADELEINE ASHCROFT

Sheringham town mayor

Alexanda Road

Sheringham