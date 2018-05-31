Reader Letter: Cynical manipulation over NDR

Peter Franzen’s suggestions (August 11) as to how democracy might be manipulated to accommodate a second a referendum, show that he is one who knows how democracy can be bent to artful hands.

The NCC knew when they first proposed the NDR that they would never get the support they needed to drive it through the Wensum Valley.

But they built it anyway, leaving a road to nowhere with a bottleneck at the end. Then they asked the public if they want it completed, knowing full well that they would get overwhelming public support to ease the congestion that they had deliberately created.

Cynical manipulation it most certainly is, but so much a part of how politicians and developers operate these days that it is deemed acceptable. Those in governance know that while you cannot fool all of the people all of the time, you can fool some of the people some of the time, and sometimes that’s all you need to do to get what you want.

I suspect that if our government’s plan to convince us we are leaving the EU while actually staying in fails, then Peter will get his way and there will be a second referendum.

