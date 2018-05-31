Search

Advanced search

GoGoHares Shop

Reader Letter: Switch on to the hazards of mobile phones

PUBLISHED: 16:33 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:33 16 August 2018

June Wilson, Brewers Court, Norwich

One reader thinks mobile phones could be hazardous. Photo: Sonya Duncan

One reader thinks mobile phones could be hazardous. Photo: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

One reader believes that mobile phones are bad for people. What do you think?

I have written before about the dangers of mobile phones.

I am becoming concerned about the amount of things which are being done, these days, on mobile phones. Items can be ordered from the internet, information on movie times can be sourced, jobs can be looked for etc.

In time to come human beings will be born without brains, or legs, I think that it is extremely concerning.

What sort of example are we setting for young people that are growing up today when we sit on our computers instead of getting exercise; when we walk down the street with our heads immersed in our text messages, almost bumping into people.

I am so glad that I don’t understand modern technology. I walk as much as possible, I go to the dentist and the surgery to make appointments, I call instead of texting so that I can speak to other human beings. I avoid using machines whenever I can.

I can tell you that those sitting in their armchairs using their thumbs on their mobile phones will not “make old bones”.

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious crash on Norwich roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ava-May Littleboy’s mother appeals for stolen iPad containing pictures of her daughter to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston.

Train cancellations for commuters in Norfolk

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast