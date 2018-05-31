Reader Letter: Switch on to the hazards of mobile phones

One reader thinks mobile phones could be hazardous. Photo: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

One reader believes that mobile phones are bad for people. What do you think?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I have written before about the dangers of mobile phones.

I am becoming concerned about the amount of things which are being done, these days, on mobile phones. Items can be ordered from the internet, information on movie times can be sourced, jobs can be looked for etc.

In time to come human beings will be born without brains, or legs, I think that it is extremely concerning.

What sort of example are we setting for young people that are growing up today when we sit on our computers instead of getting exercise; when we walk down the street with our heads immersed in our text messages, almost bumping into people.

I am so glad that I don’t understand modern technology. I walk as much as possible, I go to the dentist and the surgery to make appointments, I call instead of texting so that I can speak to other human beings. I avoid using machines whenever I can.

I can tell you that those sitting in their armchairs using their thumbs on their mobile phones will not “make old bones”.

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk