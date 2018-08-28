Search

Reader Letter: To deny a second vote on Brexit would be undemocratic

PUBLISHED: 17:53 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 17:53 04 September 2018

Nick Taylor, Mill Street, Buxton.

A panel event from earlier this year on the opportunities and challenges to small business over Brexit. Picture: Nick Butcher

One reader thinks that a second referendum is in order. What you think?

Those people who are attempting to prevent a further vote on Brexit need to closely examine their reasons for doing so.

They say the democratic vote in 2016 must be the final input we all have on the decision.

It is clear that we were ill/misinformed in 2016, and many things have come to light since then that nobody considered at the time.

To deny further consideration now is undemocratic. Unlike a general election we cannot change our minds in four to five years time once we have felt the disastrous effects of leaving the EU.

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

