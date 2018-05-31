Reader Letter: Pedestrians are being forgotten in favour of cyclists

One reader thinks that cyclists are receiving priority when it comes to road safety. What do you think?

Norwich City Council evidently regards pedestrians as second class citizens.

When they converted the pavement on the Newmarket Road to a cycle lane they painted lots of white cycle signs on the surface of the pavement, but not a single representation of a pedestrian.

Where the cycle path crosses roads joining the Newmarket Road, such as Sunningdale, there are again pictures of cycles on the road surface but not of pedestrians. Indeed there is also a post-mounted sign on Sunningdale advising motorists to be careful of cyclists crossing on the cycle path, but no mention of pedestrians.

Motorists are completely unaware that they have to give way to pedestrians at these crossing points.

Indeed who can blame them when there are no warnings to the contrary. I myself have very nearly been run over crossing Sunningdale on the cycle path. It is a matter of luck that the city council does not already have blood on its hands.

What you might wonder is the city council doing to rectify the matter? Absolutely nothing. In fact with characteristic swivel-eyed, Messianic zeal they are now doubling the width of the cycle path on the slip road down from the Newmarket Road to Eaton Village — with massive and on-going disruption to local traders, shoppers and commuters alike.

Nobody objects to a policy of increasing the safety of cyclists in Norwich by means of cycle paths and the like. This must however be done in a balanced manner. The city council seems to be deaf to any criticism.

I urge them to look again at the cycle path running along the Newmarket Road, particularly from the perspective of pedestrian safety.

