Reader Letter: Cost of Norfolk attraction was hard to swallow

Roarr Dinosaur Adventure has had lots of new investment enabling them to build, renovate and create new attractions. Photo: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

One reader thinks that the prices of some Norfolk attractions are too steep. What do you think?

I read with interest the article “Attractions in Norfolk are among the most visited in Norfolk” (August 15).

I decided to take my three grandchildren to The Dinosaur Park on Tuesday and was amazed at the high charges they applied. The children’s admission price is greater than an adults and it cost very nearly £90 just to get in (two adults and three children).

To add insult to injury, when you walked through the attraction to see the deer grazing, there was an additional charge to ride on a lorry that has seen better days. With food, the day cost £150 and it is little wonder that the attraction is expanding with a recently opened ride and new premises under construction because their profits must be enormous.

If attractions in our region are to remain the most visited, it might be prudent for the owners to examine their prices and keep family visits achievable for all — especially to those families who live in the region and who visit during the winter months.

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk