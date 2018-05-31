Reader Letter: We should share wealth

One reader thinks the gulf between rich and poor is inexcusable.

My views will probably run counter in our world of the acceptance where we worship celebrity, chase medals, fame and fortune to the exclusion of all else.

We over pay and reward people far above their true worth, where their contribution to our world is of little import, save in the dusty annals of the history books and quiz shows.

For their performance and what they do on this earth most have been more than well paid and accorded overstated recognition.

I have made known my view in the past that nobody needs more than a million or two in this sorry turbulent world to see them through the ultra short time we all have, a mere breath in, breath out during which most people make little or no impact on this planet.

I cannot let the most recent lottery win of some £58m go without comment which I see as an obscenity and shames our world and all those that make it possible.

I wonder what this couple will do with such a huge sum, which could make a wonderful difference to so many of this world’s poorest and neediest.

On a daily basis we are continually urged to donate money to so many deserving and heart breaking causes,

the list is so overwhelming that it is possible to cry all the time.

Money so urgently needed to relieve the suffering and pain is reflected in the wonderful work of all who give all they have to eye camps, water aid, the smile train, the hospital ships and aircraft, etc, kept only going by outside finance.

Gilda Meir got it right when she said: “It isn’t what you gather but what you spread.” Andrew Carnegie also wisely said: “A man who dies rich dies disgraced.”

