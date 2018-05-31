Search

Advanced search

GoGoHares Shop

Reader Letter: We should share wealth

PUBLISHED: 11:47 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:47 08 August 2018

Brian Potter, Hartwell Road, Wroxham.

One reader thinks there is such a thing as having too much money. Picture: Chris Radburn

One reader thinks there is such a thing as having too much money. Picture: Chris Radburn

Archant

One reader thinks the gulf between rich and poor is inexcusable. What do you think?

My views will probably run counter in our world of the acceptance where we worship celebrity, chase medals, fame and fortune to the exclusion of all else.

We over pay and reward people far above their true worth, where their contribution to our world is of little import, save in the dusty annals of the history books and quiz shows.

For their performance and what they do on this earth most have been more than well paid and accorded overstated recognition.

I have made known my view in the past that nobody needs more than a million or two in this sorry turbulent world to see them through the ultra short time we all have, a mere breath in, breath out during which most people make little or no impact on this planet.

I cannot let the most recent lottery win of some £58m go without comment which I see as an obscenity and shames our world and all those that make it possible.

I wonder what this couple will do with such a huge sum, which could make a wonderful difference to so many of this world’s poorest and neediest.

On a daily basis we are continually urged to donate money to so many deserving and heart breaking causes,

the list is so overwhelming that it is possible to cry all the time.

Money so urgently needed to relieve the suffering and pain is reflected in the wonderful work of all who give all they have to eye camps, water aid, the smile train, the hospital ships and aircraft, etc, kept only going by outside finance.

Gilda Meir got it right when she said: “It isn’t what you gather but what you spread.” Andrew Carnegie also wisely said: “A man who dies rich dies disgraced.”

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast