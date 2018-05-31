Reader Letter: We need to plan ahead for heatwaves

One reader thinks more planning is needed to prepare for long hot summers. What do you think?

This long dry hot summer lasting nearly two months and expected in this region to last until the end of August has been a joy to families and there has been a boom in tourism benefitting East Anglia.

We have been fortunate there has been no shortage of water because we have natural underground storage in the form of aquifers.

This may change when fracking takes place in Norfolk and impacts upon our permeable rock that contains our water supplies.

Scientists state in future, hotter summers will cost more lives unless lifestyles change. We will also use more energy to cool buildings.

The environmental audit committee warn that our general infrastructure is not up to the job of dealing with extreme temperatures.

Theresa May’s plans and policies to deal with the degradation of climate change are woefully out of date. How long can she keep kicking the can down the road when average and extreme temperatures are here to stay and there is a water deficit in many parts of England?

The council has generated a huge bonus in the solar panel business due to rising temperatures, should they invest this money for the benefit of Norfolk people?

I would suggest a study of water flow in aquifers, hydrology in Norfolk takes place and a review of regulations of the design of buildings to cope with temperature extremes would be a good start.

Is there any point in passing plans to build new towns and large housing estates that will be redundant in the future and unfit for human habitation?

