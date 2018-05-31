Search

Advanced search

GoGoHares Shop

Reader Letter: Developers have not done their homework on new garden town plan

PUBLISHED: 10:29 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:29 07 August 2018

Brian V Fox, Bull Yard, Watton.

One reader thinks the garden town, which could be built on this site near North Elmham, is a

One reader thinks the garden town, which could be built on this site near North Elmham, is a "harebrained" scheme. Photo: Archant

Archant

One reader thinks plans to build a new town in Norfolk haven’t been thought through. What do you think?

Thank you for giving me a good laugh today (EDP, August 2) on this harebrained scheme to build a new town in Norfolk, between Dereham and the coast.

Apart from anything else, Breckland Council would have to build major power supplies and drainage to the site, which would effect everybody else because obviously, if they passed this plan for a new town, not everything would be covered by the developers?

The thing I found most amusing were the remarks Breckland made on the as yet, unrestored section of the Mid-Norfolk Railway. There have been plans in preparation for years to rebuild the section from Dereham to North Elmham for years (as Breckland is well known), but finding the cash with no government subsidies has been hard, but they are doing it, slowly but surely.

Another thing which showed this developer’s and the council’s ineptitude were the comments regarding the speed limit on the existing MNR. Most people, even country bumpkins like myself know that being a ‘preserved’ railway it has to abide by a government ruling that they have to follow a 25mph speed limit, I would have thought Breckland would have known this also? If they wanted to increase the speed limit, they would require central government action.

Also, that image of a proposed transport system (known as people mover) would cost millions on its own. They have a similar set up at Heathrow airport, so by being there you can guess the price tag and the expected amount of passengers, and I cannot see a little town in Norfolk getting the funds, required or the required passengers.

These alleged developers have obviously not done their homework properly or have been asking the wrong official bodies for their advice.

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast