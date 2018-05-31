Reader Letter: Developers have not done their homework on new garden town plan

One reader thinks plans to build a new town in Norfolk haven’t been thought through. What do you think?

Thank you for giving me a good laugh today (EDP, August 2) on this harebrained scheme to build a new town in Norfolk, between Dereham and the coast.

Apart from anything else, Breckland Council would have to build major power supplies and drainage to the site, which would effect everybody else because obviously, if they passed this plan for a new town, not everything would be covered by the developers?

The thing I found most amusing were the remarks Breckland made on the as yet, unrestored section of the Mid-Norfolk Railway. There have been plans in preparation for years to rebuild the section from Dereham to North Elmham for years (as Breckland is well known), but finding the cash with no government subsidies has been hard, but they are doing it, slowly but surely.

Another thing which showed this developer’s and the council’s ineptitude were the comments regarding the speed limit on the existing MNR. Most people, even country bumpkins like myself know that being a ‘preserved’ railway it has to abide by a government ruling that they have to follow a 25mph speed limit, I would have thought Breckland would have known this also? If they wanted to increase the speed limit, they would require central government action.

Also, that image of a proposed transport system (known as people mover) would cost millions on its own. They have a similar set up at Heathrow airport, so by being there you can guess the price tag and the expected amount of passengers, and I cannot see a little town in Norfolk getting the funds, required or the required passengers.

These alleged developers have obviously not done their homework properly or have been asking the wrong official bodies for their advice.

