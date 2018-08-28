Reader Letter: Disbelief at council’s actions on cemeteries

Gravestones inside Watton Cemetery. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

One reader says that Watton Town Council’s actions have caused distress. What do you think?

Watton Town Council Cemetery Regulations 2015 have, very recently, been upheld.

Two vases per grave; no artificial flowers; no further adornments etc. The seven pages of rules are available on the town council’s website.

Items have been removed from graves, including that of babies. Watton Town Council are compulsorily enforcing their rules in an attempt to improve the appearance of the cemetery.

I write in disbelief at their actions. As a regular visitor to the cemetery I do not agree that it was littered and of poor appearance. It was a sea of colour and remembrance. It has now been reduced to a blank and bland canvas, with an odd splash of colour from recent burials.

The council’s actions have caused deep distress to many.

Where do additional family members put flowers on anniversaries, birthdays, Christmas etc, as the two permitted vases are in regular use? Watton Town Council, show some respect please.

