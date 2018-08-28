Search

Advanced search

GoGoHares Shop

Reader Letter: Disbelief at council’s actions on cemeteries

PUBLISHED: 16:16 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 16:16 03 September 2018

Mrs B L Drake, Vimy Drive, Wymondham

Gravestones inside Watton Cemetery. Picture: Ian Burt

Gravestones inside Watton Cemetery. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

One reader says that Watton Town Council’s actions have caused distress. What do you think?

Watton Town Council Cemetery Regulations 2015 have, very recently, been upheld.

Two vases per grave; no artificial flowers; no further adornments etc. The seven pages of rules are available on the town council’s website.

Items have been removed from graves, including that of babies. Watton Town Council are compulsorily enforcing their rules in an attempt to improve the appearance of the cemetery.

I write in disbelief at their actions. As a regular visitor to the cemetery I do not agree that it was littered and of poor appearance. It was a sea of colour and remembrance. It has now been reduced to a blank and bland canvas, with an odd splash of colour from recent burials.

The council’s actions have caused deep distress to many.

Where do additional family members put flowers on anniversaries, birthdays, Christmas etc, as the two permitted vases are in regular use? Watton Town Council, show some respect please.

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Landlords owed thousands by estate agent find no way to get money back

eHomes owner and director Victoria Steele. Landlords say they are owed thousands of pounds by her company. Photo: Archant

Woman found dead in Diss named

Whytehead Gardens, in Diss, where a woman's body was found Picture: Chris Bishop

Road blocked after lorry overturns on bend

A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Mo love, Max gains, Town troubles and Rhodes pains – Six things learned from City’s latest unbeaten derby chapter

Jamal Lewis tries to hook in a Norwich City cross beyond Ipswich Town substitute Trevoh Chalobah, during their draw at Portman Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Everything you need to know ahead of the Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Shetland Pony Racing at Sandringham Game and Country Show Credit: Sandringham Game and Country Show

Road blocked after lorry overturns on bend

A van has overturned, blocking Hulver Street near Beccles. Photo: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Police looking for woman after 80-year-old has bag stolen in Asda

Police want to speak to a woman caught on CCTV in connection with the theft. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary

‘Did you forget about the gig?’ - Great Yarmouth theatre will not reschedule Peter Andre show as fans react angrily

Peter Andre. Picture Archant.

North Norfolk District Council to spend £600,000 on sprucing up public toilet facilities

Public toilets in Sheringham in Lushers Passage. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast