Reader Letter: The public will pay for the NDR

Controversy continues to surround the NDR. Picture: David Hannant Archant

One reader thinks that the council’s continued spending on the NDR (Broadland Northway) could result in the public paying the price. What do you think?

I have noticed several letters appearing over the last week or so in the comments section of the EDP from different people referring to biased public consultations carried out by Broadland District Council.

The writers were justifiably disgruntled with the NDR consultation and now again with another consultation on the suggested link over the Wensum valley.

The public are misled by these consultations when they are invited to have their say thinking that they will actually be listened to.

Stop Norwich Urbanization (SNUB) campaigned for several years with a very large local public support opposing the NDR and the massive developments planned along its route.

Questions asked in all of these consultations seem designed to avoid any opposing or alternative views.

Yes the public have their say in that they can answer the question that is asked but they are not given the opportunity to say that they oppose the plan altogether.

Norfolk County Council has spent nearly £200 million on the NDR whilst having to make savings of over £100 million by cutting back on vital services.

Now they are thinking of plunging Norfolk into more unaffordable debt with another ‘scheme’ to cross the Wensum valley that is likely to cost at least another £100 million.

If spending like this continues then it will be us, the local people, who will pay by suffering a massive rate rise to pay for these unaffordable and expensive dreams of our elected councillors.

