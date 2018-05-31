Search

Reader letter: Everyone concerned about NDR roundabouts should write to the council

PUBLISHED: 13:50 19 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:22 19 August 2018

File photo of a NDR roundabout at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

File photo of a NDR roundabout at Wroxham Road. Picture: David Hannant

Archant

In the few months since the NDR opened I have seen many near accidents and the aftermath of several actual accidents on the roundabouts.

I hope nobody has been seriously hurt to date, but it will only be a matter of time before they are if no action is taken.

The problem mainly relates to the roundabouts at the junctions with the North Walsham Road, Wroxham Road and Salhouse Road. All these roundabouts have a very similar layout.

Everyone I have spoken to who has used these roundabouts has the same concerns, and I have already written to both the council and the police about this.

The shape of the roundabouts and the layout of the lanes makes it extremely difficult to judge the intended movement of other traffic.

While I’m sure the roundabouts meet all the regulatory requirements, that is of no comfort if they are dangerous to use.

Even when you are experienced at using them and hyper-aware of the problems, they can still be deceptive and dangerous. I’ve now seen several other hyper-aware drivers actually change to using a different signalling routine to that in the Highway Code just to emphasise their intentions to other drivers.

Of course, as the planners were advised years ago, all these junctions should have proper slip road access, as per the Cromer Road junction and all the junctions on the Southern Bypass. Not only are the roundabouts unsafe, they cause huge tailbacks at rush hour.

Like fellow reader Mr Hughes, I encourage everyone who uses these roundabouts to write to the council to express their concerns.

