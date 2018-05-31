Search

Advanced search

GoGoHares Shop
Opinion

Let the battle for the centre ground begin

PUBLISHED: 12:03 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:39 23 August 2018

Tony Blair captured the centre ground and won a landslide victory in 1997 Photo: PA

Tony Blair captured the centre ground and won a landslide victory in 1997 Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Brexit will define the United Kingdom for many years to come – but exactly how, it is too early to tell.

The current Labour leader has moved the party away from the centre and now boasts more members than any other party in Europe Photo: PAThe current Labour leader has moved the party away from the centre and now boasts more members than any other party in Europe Photo: PA

But at some stage, however far off in the future, this country will settle down in to a new normal.

Our politics though is set to be forever changed. And Brexit is only one of the reasons.

Let us rewind to the mid-90s when politics had its last major shift on the back of years of Conservative rule and the monolithic figure of Thatcherism still loomed large of the UK.

Fresh-faced new Labour leader Tony Blair ushered in a new politics. It was unashamedly centrist and went after voters that sat between the two traditional stances of the main parties.

It was little surprise to anyone in May 1997 that Mr Blair and his New Labour swept to power. The old Labour vote remained loyal and millions more who had previously voted Tory backed Mr Blair’s new politics.

Some dubbed it the Third Way and it coincided with a project across the pond in the US with president Bill Clinton successfully capturing the White House using similar tactics in 1993.

The Conservative losses were huge. Initially they attempted to tackle the rise of the centre by moving away from it. But in the end they conceded they needed their own Mr Blair to take on Labour: arise David Cameron.

But this shift for both Tory and Labour left the traditional left and right feeling homeless. The backlash of those wilderness years is being played out now.

We often hear talk of the ‘liberal elite’ in relation especially to the Brexit vote. It relates to a type of person, usually centrist and metropolitan, that did very well out of the Third Way years. And during that time it is undoubtedly true that politicians from all the parties ignored people with real concerns about issues like immigration and a lack of affordable housing.

The rise of Jeremy Corbyn – who was as much an opposition to Mr Blair as any Conservative or Liberal Democrat MP during his premiership – was perhaps the first sign that things were changing.

There was a desire for a more left-wing, socialist party. Labour now has more members than any other political party in the whole of Europe.

And in Brexit we saw a vote against the European Union – a firm kick up the backside for generations of MPs desperate to align the UK more closely with Brussels.

But both right and left voted for Brexit. The Leave campaign played upon the fears of those people who felt left behind by centrist politics. They focussed on job prospects and the future of the NHS. Remainers – headed by Mr Cameron – instead fell in to the trap that Third Way politicians had for sometime: complacency. Those liberal élites were seen to be telling the people what was best for them again.

The right-wing takeover of the Tory party is not yet complete, of course. Boris Johnson is plotting in the wings alongside Jacob Rees-Mogg et al. But there is every chance a leader who is not standing on a centrist ticket could succeed Theresa May.

So where does this leave the centre of British politics? These are the centre’s wilderness years.

But the likes of Mr Corbyn and shadow chancellor John McDonnell did not simply pack their bags and go home when Mr Blair became Labour leader. They fought on and finally grasped their chance to shape the party in their vision when it arose.

And MPs in the centre of all parties must do the same. There is a sense of shellshock about many Labour MPs still. An air of ‘what has happened here’ even now almost three years after Mr Corbyn became leader.

Is it time then for a new party to occupy the centre ground? Lovefilm millionaire Simon Franks thinks so. He is about to launch United for Change which he hopes will quickly gain mass membership and perhaps even see some MPs quitting their own parties and starting again under a new banner.

The finances are in place and there is certainly a growing appetite for something new among the electorate.

Their mission statement says: “United for Change was founded to offer an alternative to the divisive and extremist politics we see at Westminster. To offer a vision of a prosperous, united and fair Britain. To offer a vision of a New Deal where hard work and contribution are championed.”

But they have a battle ahead. Most Labour MPs want to stay and fight like Mr Corbyn did. These maybe the centre’s wilderness years but the battle to win it back is about to begin.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: GCSE results 2018: List of Norfolk and Waveney results

GCSE results day. Hellesdon High School. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

Greater costs and competition could push Norwich restaurant out of business

Ying-Kit Ngai, owner/manager of Baby Buddha in Ber Street, Norwich. He and his parents, with whom he runs the Chinese restaurant, are looking to sell the business. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Carriageway repair works will close road for four days

Feltwell Road, Southery, will be closed for four days next month for carraigeway resurfacing. PHOTO: Google Maps

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant

‘It’s another amenity down the plug hole’ - Customers upset as gym closes unexpectedly

At the opening of the new Vinnie's Gym in Attleborough in 2016. From left, former NCFC captain Russell Martin, gym owner John Vincent, paralympian Danny Nobbs and others. Photo submitted

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Hopefully we can replicate that atmosphere’ – Fit-again Lewis ready for another battle with Leeds

Jamal Lewis in action during City's 2-0 win over Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Could a new garden town or village be built elsewhere in Norfolk?

Could Norwich become a garden city? Picture: Mike Page

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast