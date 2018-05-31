Search

Opinion

Why don’t the county council use their own land for new town?

PUBLISHED: 11:34 04 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:10 04 August 2018

Ken Ewing, Reepham Road, Bawdeswell

The River Wensum at Bintree Mill, close to where the new garden town would be built. Picture: Kristine Macnab-Grieve.

One reader thinks the county council should use their own land for the proposed garden town in mid-Norfolk. What do you think?

I have read with interest the controversy caused by the proposal of a new garden town in Norfolk. If a garden town is required, why not use land owned by the county council? They do own, I understand, several thousand acres in the county, including land recently acquired at RAF Coltishall. In the article in the paper (August 2) it is quoted an approximate value £455m for the land at County School. If a similar sized area of land owned by the council were to be developed, the millions of pounds could provide the county with a new hospital which is desperately needed? I am personally not sure the county needs such a development but if it does would it not be a better solution? Certainly help with the council’s “cash flow”!

Ken Ewing,

Reepham Road, Bawdeswell.

Do you agree with our reader letter? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@achant.co.uk

