Why don’t the county council use their own land for new town?

The River Wensum at Bintree Mill, close to where the new garden town would be built. Picture: Kristine Macnab-Grieve. (c) copyright citizenside.com

One reader thinks the county council should use their own land for the proposed garden town in mid-Norfolk. What do you think?

I have read with interest the controversy caused by the proposal of a new garden town in Norfolk. If a garden town is required, why not use land owned by the county council? They do own, I understand, several thousand acres in the county, including land recently acquired at RAF Coltishall. In the article in the paper (August 2) it is quoted an approximate value £455m for the land at County School. If a similar sized area of land owned by the council were to be developed, the millions of pounds could provide the county with a new hospital which is desperately needed? I am personally not sure the county needs such a development but if it does would it not be a better solution? Certainly help with the council’s “cash flow”!

Ken Ewing,

Reepham Road, Bawdeswell.

