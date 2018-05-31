Opinion

My summer horror of very nearly swallowing a wasp

Wasps may be the most irritating of summer insects, but we all need to treat them with a bit of respect. Picture Getty. shumskaya

As we’ve enjoyed, or it should be endured these long hot days, eating and drinking outside has become the norm and long into the evening too, when to be honest, the cool air has been jolly welcome. The outdoor furniture and the barbecue have earned their keep for once, because I’m sure we barely used ours last year, which must have been for weather related reasons.

Here’s the thing, as much as we relish the al fresco dining experience, we’re just not ready for, nor used to the wildlife. I raised a bottle of lager to my mouth the other evening, having done battle with a succession of wasps hovering over my sausages and burger, and as I took a swig, I was aware of something brushing up against my lips.

In the split second it took me to react, the thing made a buzzing sound and fell back into the bottle. Without thinking and in a mild panic, I immediately tipped the contents out onto the patio and saw a be-draggled insect stagger around in a pool of lager. I’d nearly drunk a wasp!

It caused much mirth for the family despite my playing out dramatic scenarios of being stung deep down in my throat and having to be rushed to hospital. This, despite the fact they were also busy wafting wasps away from their food, too. There were some unkind suggestions that my plentiful intake of lager would render the wasp incapable anyway, but I have to say all this puts you off the pleasures and sophistication of outside dining. Pretty much every other insect is tolerable in a barbecue situation. Bees, of course, are precious things these days and anyway never seem to be bothered if you’re eating something. Bees are altogether too sensible and business-like to divert from their pollinating duties, but wasps! What is the point of a wasp? As far as I can tell they’ve been put on this planet and in my garden to be a thorough nuisance. They appear to me to have a level of stupidity over and above other insects when it comes to windows. The other morning, I watched one for a good half hour bang its head against every inch of a patio door glass, while the adjacent patio door was wide open.

This from an insect that can hover precisely over the neck of a bottle and lower itself in! Had it moved three inches to the right of the closed door, it could have made an instant escape and flown away and made a bee-line for someone’s barbecue.

A wasp seems permanently cross with the world and worse still, sounds like it is. It seems to have no redeeming features and that, coupled with its ability to sting, gives it a bad press.

However, in the interests of balance I did find myself saying (in my best John Cleese voice) “What have wasps ever done for us?” Then I looked it up. They are, I regret to say, vital.

Notwithstanding the many names we’ve called them in anger, the wasp plaguing us in our gardens is usually the “social wasp” and when its not hovering around your barbecue its devouring such things as greenfly and come to think of it, I’ve not seen too many of them around this year, so job done. By all means waft them away, however futile it seems, but best not to kill one despite the overwhelming urge to do so. Apparently, their little dead body gives out chemicals which attract other wasps to deal with whatever killed their buddy and I read that without those pesky wasps playing their part in our global ecosystem, we’d suffer plagues of biblical proportions.

So next time you’re eating and drinking outside raise a glass to the humble wasp. It’ll almost certainly join you for a drink!