Reader Letter: High cost of family days out

Family canoeing. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto This content is subject to copyright.

One reader thinks that family days out are becoming beyond the means of many households. What do you think?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

I am writing to you in the hope that the paper will do a comprehensive survey of admission prices at the summer holiday attractions around Norfolk.

The cost to families for a day out are high and already impossible for low income families and are becoming beyond even middle income families.

Admission prices are high and there are other hidden costs at attractions — extra for rides, feed for animals, and, if families do not take picnics then food is expensive.

Sadly, many children in our county are now being deprived of fun and education because of this.

Where better to publicise and discuss this situation than the paper.

Do you agree with our reader? Let us know in the comments below or write to us at edpletters@archant.co.uk