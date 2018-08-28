Heaven and hell: 15 minutes with Rick Parfitt Jnr

Gina Long chats with British GT Champion and musician Rick Parfitt Jnr.

Rick Parfitt Jnr is the reigning British GT Champion and was the first driver to win both GT4 and GT3 titles. He is also the frontman of the UK’s most successful corporate band the RPJ Band, creative director of the R&R Agency, and son of legendary Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt OBE.

What is your connection to East Anglia?

Well, one of my main sponsor’s Orbital Food Machinery are based there, and I have spent an inordinate amount of time pounding around Snetterton Race circuit, not to mention the first time I stood on a festival stage was at Holkham Hall!

I’m also attending a great Classic cars Charity show near Bury St Edmunds tomorrow.

What is your East Anglian Heaven (what do you love most about East Anglia)?

The countryside. Being a bit of a ‘townie’ it’s great to have a vista of fields and trees!

What’s your favourite restaurant?

Friends of mine own the Breckland Lodge in Attleborough, a great place to chill out with great food.

What’s your favourite way to spend an evening?

Well, because the band is so busy touring and the added racing schedule I’m not at home very much, so my perfect night would simply be at home with my wife Rachel and dog Charlie!

Do you have a favourite East Anglian landmark?

Can you call the coastline a Landmark? It’s certainly an amazing feature!

What’s the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

Well, that’s obvious...British GT at Snetterton haha!

What’s your specialist Mastermind subject?

Tough one. Either something to do with cars or 80s hair metal bands.

What is always in your fridge?

Lots of bottles of sparkling water - I know not very rock n roll. We seem to get through pallets of the stuff.

What’s your simple philosophy of life?

To focus on what you have not what others have and realise how absolutely lucky you are.

What’s your favourite film?

Top Gun

What was your first job?

Hammering hinges into kitchen unit doors at my grandfather’s factory in Germany.

What is your most treasured possession?

A watch my father gave me.

Who do you admire most?

Honestly, it’s my wife Rachel. She not only runs our company and has the most incredible work ethic of anyone I have ever met, but also she tries to help everyone and has even been mentoring young people from less fortunate backgrounds in how to start their own businesses, she’s incredible and I am very lucky!

What is your biggest indulgence?

Cars. Motorbikes. Anything with an engine - oh and toffee yum yums.

What do you like about yourself most?

Being ultra-competitive in everything I do.

What’s your worst character trait?

Being ultra-competitive in everything I do.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

The Maldives…it’s a bit like East Anglia but hotter.

Best day of your life?

October 19, 2013 the day I married my wife.

What’s your favourite breakfast?

Huevos Parferos (it’s our own take on Heuvos Rancheros the Mexican breakfast and usually changes largely dependent on what’s in the fridge).

What’s your favourite tipple?

I don’t drink, so I guess it would be an ‘Apfel Schorle’ which is apple juice with sparkling water.

What’s your hidden talent?

I can do an awesome Alan Partridge impression.

When were you most embarrassed?

I recently split my jeans on stage in front of a few thousand people, to be fair it was a very rocktacular move...haha!

What’s your earliest memory?

Probably something to do with cars.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

No idea, it’s a bit early to think about this but probably anything that sounds massive. I would want everyone to be rocking out.

Tell us something people don’t know about you?

I speak fluent German.

What’s the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

My race engineer: ‘You missed out on pole position by 0.01’.

What do you want to tell our readers about most?

That they should all come and rock out with the RPJ Band at their earliest convenience.

Rick and his Bentley Race Car will be at tomorrow’s ninth Classic and Sports cars by the lake at Hall Farm, Fornham St Martin. More than 700 fantastic cars will be exhibited and 100% of everything raised goes to St Nicholas Hospice Care.