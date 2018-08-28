Search

Advanced search

Opinion

Happy 18th birthday to my funny, gorgeous golden boy

PUBLISHED: 11:46 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:46 04 November 2018

L-R Max Clibbon and Cole Ware (he will kill me for using this...). Still firm friends 13 year later (C) Angela Sharpe, Archant

L-R Max Clibbon and Cole Ware (he will kill me for using this...). Still firm friends 13 year later (C) Angela Sharpe, Archant

Archant © 2006

I made a deal with God when my last child was born – I’m not a believer, but the existence of something, somewhere at that point seemed more credible than me being allowed to be in charge of two small children. Me: in charge of small humans – like I had the tiniest clue what I was doing.

Back then, I had my eldest, Ruby – a curly-haired coiled spring of curiosity – and she’d been joined by her brother Cole, who the scanner had told me was another girl, although I stand by the fact I’d always had an inkling that he’d made the wrong call.

“What do you think you’ve got?” asked the midwife, after a terrifyingly hasty Caesarean section – my anaesthetic administered in the lift as we raced with measured panic into surgery.

“A girl!” both parents chorused, me somewhat weakly as I’d just been in labour for three days or, as my grandad put it, “lying about when you could have been getting on with it” (my dad said something similar to my mum when she’d just had a C-section: “you always make a FUSS, don’t you?”).

The midwife lifted the baby over the top of the charmingly-named ‘modesty screen’ erected to prevent mothers-to-be from seeing themselves sawn in half in what must be the best magic trick of all time: he was most certainly not a girl. Someone at home was going to be annoyed that they weren’t being given the little sister they’d been promised. I passed out, a combination of shock and blood loss.

In those mad, sleep-deprived, scar-healing weeks that followed the birth of the ‘miracle’ son I never thought I’d have, I made a small-hours-of-the-morning pact with a deity I’d never believed in: I’d been listening to a lot of Kate Bush (“and if I only could, I’d make a deal with God…”), there was a thunderstorm on the night in question with plenty of heavenly drama, it seemed an apt time to ask.

“Just let me get both of them to their 18th birthdays safely and then you can do what you want with me,” I promised solemnly and ridiculously to the darkness. And when my reply came in the form of a sheet of lightning filling the room with a strange, other-worldly glow, I felt the message had been delivered.

I hadn’t slept for weeks, mind, and still believed what everyone tells you when you have a baby, which is that you’ve just signed up for 18 years at the coal (Cole?) face of parenting – as if children magically evaporate when they pass through the door from childhood to adulthood.

The not-a-sister I brought home to Ruby in November 2000 is about to step over that threshold and will celebrate his 18th birthday on Tuesday – meaning that according to the deal I struck during one of those dreamy night feeds when it was just me, my gorgeous warm baby and my slightly haywire hormones, I’m now on borrowed time.

So for the record, I’d like to say that I’m nowhere near done – please could I adjust my estimate from 18 years to forever?

My boy was born in the Chinese Gold Dragon Year – considered to be the luckiest in the complete 60-year cycle, not only for babies born under the auspicious sign, but also for their families. And it’s true: he really is my golden boy. Easy-going, loveable, clever, funny, gorgeous, kind, loving – I could not be more proud of the man he has grown up to be if I tried and I could not love him more.

So happy 18th birthday, gorgeous boy. You make me happy, you make me proud, you make me wish we could do it all over again.

On Tuesday you become an adult, on Tuesday I am no longer a parent to two children but to two adults.

But even when I am grey and old – even when YOU are grey and old – you will always, always be my baby.

Most Read

Road closed for investigation into why pavement and road is sinking

The hole that has appeared in the road. Picture: Marc Betts

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police issue CCTV image after necklace is stolen from Norwich shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Rock star announced as first act for Forest Live 2019

Forest Live 2018 at Thetford High Lodge. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

Man, 30, reported missing after failing to turn up for work

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving following crash in Norwich

Norwich City competing with PSG, Juventus and Manchester City at the top of Europe’s form table

City celebrate Dennis Srbeny making it 4-0 at Sheffield Wednesday to seal their eighth win in 10 games Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast