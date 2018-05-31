Search

Advanced search

GoGoHares Shop
Opinion

Frugal ways with a freezer

PUBLISHED: 09:01 11 August 2018

There's very little food that can't be frozen, according to Love Food Hate Waste. Picture: Getty Images

There's very little food that can't be frozen, according to Love Food Hate Waste. Picture: Getty Images

This content is subject to copyright.

There are lots of things you can do without when you’re attempting to live life a little more thriftily but a freezer probably shouldn’t be one of them, write thrifty living columnist Sheena Grant.

A freezer is your friend in frugality, sometimes in the most unexpected of ways.

Mine’s doubled as an impromptu air conditioning system this summer. Opening the door and embracing the rush of ice-cold air for a few seconds on particularly sultry days has felt like a life-saver at times.

There are, of course, also more conventional ways that a freezer can save you money and cut down on food waste, which is a huge issue in the UK, with households throwing away £13bn of edible food every year, according to the charity Wrap (Waste and Resources Action Programme).

Its Love Food Hate Waste campaign champions freezing food as a way of extending its life for up to six months, maybe even longer. It conducted a survey which found almost 80% of people interviewed had recently thrown away food that was nearing its date, without realising they could freeze it and keep it for later. Apparently, 20% of us don’t know we can freeze eggs, 17% of us don’t realise we can freeze milk, 16% cheese and 16% for fruit.

Love Food Hate Waste suggests slicing and freezing lemons for use straight from the fridge in iced drinks; boiling potatoes for five minutes and freezing them (when you want them, thaw overnight and roast the next day). Mashed potato also freezes well; freezing whole chillies and chopping them while they’re still frozen; making a batch of cauliflower or broccoli cheese and splitting into individual portions for freezing (great if the veg isn’t going to last much longer or you’ve bought too much).

Milk can also be frozen (it will expand so pour out a small amount - for example, in a cup of tea - to allow for this) and so can cheese - try grating Cheddar and then freezing it for use as toppings on pizza or shepherd’s pie.

Other ideas include mixing yoghurts nearing their use-by date with over-ripe fruit. Add a stick, pour into lolly moulds and freeze. They’re also great for smoothies. You can also make stale bread and leftover crusts into breadcrumbs by whizzing up in a food processor.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Spoof of MP residents’ survey is published

A fake Brandon Lewis survey has been produced Picture supplied by Mike Smith-Clare

Essex dog nabs cameo role in Norfolk play

Maisie the dog at Sheringham Little Theatre rehearsals with owners Tricia Allan and Tim Wardley. Pictures: Richard Batson

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Video: North Norfolk boat builder’s new home creates fresh wave of opportunities

Owners of Neil Thompson Boats, Neil and Richenda Thompson, by one of the Norfolk Range sailing and motor yachts they build at the North Norfolk Marine Centre at Wells. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast