First time carnival goer captures stunning shots of fireworks display

My first trip to the Cromer Carnival has been rewarded with an amazing firework display, taken from East Runton beach. (c) copyright newzulu.com

The Cromer Carnival fireworks are always a highlight to the week’s festivities.

And this year’s display was no exception, as the fireworks followed an illuminated procession to the arena.

You can relive the magic with these stunning shots of the sky, lit up with dazzling colour above the town’s famous Pier.

And the photos are made all the more special by the fact they were taken by a first time visitor to Cromer Carnival.

Jon Walker shot these stunning images from his vantage point on East Runton beach.

Cromer fireworks taken by Jon Walker at East Runton beach. Photograph: Jon Walker. Cromer fireworks taken by Jon Walker at East Runton beach. Photograph: Jon Walker.

The display was organised by Titanium Fireworks, and set to popular music, with Coldplay, Sigala and Ed Sheeran just some of the artists that featured as backing music to this year’s spectacular.

Where did you watch the fireworks from?

