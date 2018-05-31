Search

The EDP says... this is not the right place for a new town

PUBLISHED: 09:12 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 20:03 02 August 2018

The site of a proposed 10,000 home new garden town in the Norfolk countryside near North Elmham. Photo: Archant

The site of a proposed 10,000 home new garden town in the Norfolk countryside near North Elmham. Photo: Archant

Archant

Building homes is rarely popular.

But there can be little dispute that Norfolk, like everywhere else in the country, needs to build thousands of new houses each year.

The government’s strategy of backing new garden towns aims to put more thought into where some of these homes go.

It says the new towns should be “well located”, “supported by the necessary infrastructure” and work with the support of their communities.

The proposal put forward by Lanpro for a 10,000 home garden town in the Norfolk countryside is none of these things.

The local authority, Breckland Council, has only just found out about it, there has been no discussion with those living in the area and new roads will need to be built.

Breckland has already put forward enough sites to build 15,000 new homes by 2036.

It took years to come up with those sites and the council rightly went for areas near existing main roads such as the A11.

This peaceful area of woods, farmland and a river valley is meant to get 91 new homes - not 10,000.

Lanpro point out that more homes are needed, regardless of what Breckland has planned.

It sees potential in the heritage Mid Norfolk Railway to become a commuter service.

While we admire the ambition, there are surely already better connected and more suitable sites to build new settlements.

