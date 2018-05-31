Search

Reader Letter: Dinosaur park defends its prices

PUBLISHED: 11:01 24 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:01 24 August 2018

Roarr Dinosaur Adventure.

Roarr Dinosaur Adventure. Byline: Sonya Duncan .

In response to the letter from Colin Thomas, (August 21). Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure’s admission prices reflects the extensive attractions within the park, and with use of the on-line ticket offers, five guests could pay just £70 admission, representing £14 per person as compared to the on the gate price.

Whatever the final admission price paid Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure – Winner of EDP/EADT Best Large Visitor Attraction of 2018 – continues to invest and increase its activities and attractions.

This year has seen the addition of Predator High Ropes and the new The Explorers restaurant, a significant investment of some £2m, adding to the ever popular Dinomite indoor play (Norfolk’s largest indoor play) and the spectacular Dippy’s Splash Zone in the 85 acre Dinosaur themed park.

Our Deer Safari Attraction is the only attraction within the park that is an optional additional charge at £1.50/£1.95, (which has not increased for the past 12 years). A charge is made due to its limited capacity and as it is specially staffed. We have plans to remove the charge and increase capacity as we further invest into the park. Similarly as we have done with removing the additional charge of Jurassic SkyWire and replacing this with Predator High Ropes this year.

We have just announced a decrease in our admission prices for September post-summer holidays and furthermore extended our Multi-Saver Tickets (available in advance and online only) until the end of October to provide further savings of up to 25pc off the on the gate admission for our guests. We also have standard online prices which save £2 off per person.

We are neither the cheapest or the most expensive in the region for a full day out and firmly believe we provide excellent value for money, verified in the majority by social media and review websites. Season tickets are also a fantastic way to provide value for money from as little as £0.21p per day for a whole year at £75 per person for either an adult or child.

With the ever increasing cost of crew and supplies, and with a demand for a quality and active day out, I believe that Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure provides families with tremendous value for money.

