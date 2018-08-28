Search

Advanced search

GoGoHares Shop

Virtual farmers’ market launched on Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 15:16 31 August 2018

Candi's Chutney - Spiced Carrot Chutney

Candi's Chutney - Spiced Carrot Chutney

Archant

Take home a slice of Norfolk from new innovative online farmers’ market.

A popular deli on the north Norfolk coast has expanded on its twice monthly Showcase Saturday events by creating a dedicated online farmers’ market.

The Norfolk Deli in Hunstanton, run by Mark and Rosie Kacary, regularly hosted appearances from local producers, to give a personal insight into what’s on the shelves, and these went down a storm, Mark said, adding that the growth of farmers’ markets across Norfolk has made it harder for these producers to commit to attending them all.

“When you discover a fantastic product at a farmers’ market you always hope to come across that producer again so that you can restock,” added Rosie. “But if you can’t guarantee that the same producers will be back the following month the sales opportunity for repeat business might be lost.”

“It’s not cheap for producers to attend farmers’ ,” said Mark. “It’s not just the cost of the pitch, but it’s their time too that has to be taken into consideration.”

The popularity of Norfolk as a holiday desitination has resulted in many visitors discovering Norfolk’s fantastic produce, but where do you go to restock a Norfolk jam, chutney or mustard if you live in London and beyond?

The eureka moment came approximately three months ago for the couple. “We were looking at how best to grow the business and it dawned on me that all it would take is a redesign of the website to plug a gap in the Norfolk food market,” said Mark. “Customers can take a virtual stroll through the Norfolk Deli’s Norfolk’s Online Farmers’ Market. Stop off at The Norfolk Cheese Shop, choose some cheese from the best of Norfok cheesemakers, add some chutney, Norfolk wines or ales. There are approximately 400 products.

“We work with some remarkable people who make some remarkable products. We want to help promote their products to a wider audience and feel that virtual farmers’ market is the perfect platform to do so. We’re open to adding additional Norfolk producers and their products too.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk farmer and veteran campaigner, Lord Peter Melchett, has died

CAPTION; Photos of Organic Farmer Peter Melchett from Ringstead, for the EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Chris Bishop FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2007 TEL; (01603) 772434

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Owner’s anger after rare car damaged ‘beyond repair’ by falling fence

Mr Raby with his vehicle at his home in Bacton. Photo: James Raby

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Man who trolled dead people’s Facebook accounts including murder victim Hannah Witheridge appears in court

Hannah Witheridge. PHOTO: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Breaking News: Russell Martin leaves Norwich City

Russell Martin has left Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Eager customers queuing at 6.30am for new Costa to open in Cromer

Costa is open in Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Rat droppings found in Great Yarmouth kebab shop with 0 food hygiene rating

UK Express Kebabs. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast