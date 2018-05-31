Cocktails to cool us down as the temperature keeps rising

When it’s sultry we need something chilled to take the edge off the heat and humidity. Steven Russell asked bars, cafes and hotels to nominate their coolest cocktails. Plus a cheeky one at the end… Ballingaddy Gold? White Lady? What would you go for?

Cocktail name: Ballingaddy Gold

From North, Fye Bridge Street, Norwich

Ella Williams: “I’m going to nominate one of our summer best-sellers – the Ballingaddy Gold. Made with Irish whiskey, elderflower liqueur, homemade lemon & Norfolk rosemary syrup and a splash of soda. It is super-refreshing, with a great combination of true summer flavours – perfect to enjoy in our sunny courtyard. As it’s full of Irish charm I named it after the Limerick village that mine and James’s (business partner – North and Norfolk sister venue Frank’s Bar) grandma is from, as she was pretty cool too.”

Cocktail name: Asian Summer

From Aqua Eight, Lion Street, Ipswich.

Ingredients: 25ml Malibu, 25ml Calpis, 75ml passion fruit juice. Method: Mix all ingredients into shaker with four ice-cubes; shake well and pour into piña colada glass. Garnish with passion fruit.

Cocktail name: Frozen Pink G&T

From The Cliff Hotel, Gorleston-On-Sea

“Our favourite cocktail this summer to help you ‘beat the heat’ is the Frozen Pink G&T,” says assistant general manager Anna Ross. “It contains Gordon’s pink gin, Schweppes tonic, Gomme (syrup), five fresh strawberries and four scoops of ice – all in a blender – served in a balloon glass. Our twist on a classic G&T is proving to be very popular on the terrace in the sunshine, overlooking the beach. We can even make them non-alcoholic with our 0% gin! We offer a range of smoking cocktails also. They are a lot of fun and the dry ice helps keep the drink extra-cold!”

Cocktail name: The Long Island Ice Tea

From Aroma café/bar, Upper King Street, Norwich

“We’d nominate one of the classics that is very popular here at Aroma… The Long Island Ice Tea!” says Mercedes Hood (and also on behalf of Will and Tom).It’s famous for its high alcohol content, including vodka, tequila, rum, gin and cointreau…with just a dash of coke and fresh lemon to garnish! Made properly, the drink is refreshing and all too drinkable! The Long Island Ice Tea was named as such because of its ironic resemblance to the non-alcoholic drink of iced tea!”

Cocktail names: East Coast Cosmo and White Lady

Suffolk-based brewer Adnams has actually come up with a list of 14 summer cocktails.

Here are two. Find instructions about making the others here: www.adnams.co.uk/spirits/adnamsoclock-cocktails/

East Coast Cosmo

25ml Adnams East Coast Vodka, 25ml Triple Sec, 10ml Lemon Juice, 25ml Cranberry Juice, Flamed orange peel for garnish

Shake all the ingredients with ice. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with the flamed orange peel.

White Lady

25ml Adnams Copper House Dry Gin, 25ml Lemon Juice, 25ml Triple Sec

Shake all the ingredients with ice and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. For a frothy version, add an egg white and shake with the other ingredients before adding the ice.

Cocktail names: Caipirinha and Elderflower Collins

From Frank’s Bar, Bedford Street, Norwich

Caipirinha: “An absolute classic that brings a little bit of South America to the Norwich Lanes,” says the bar’s James Wingfield.“The main ingredient in this cocktail is cachaça – the national drink of Brazil – made from fresh sugar cane (as opposed to rum, which is made from molasses). Put lime wedges and sugar in your shaker, give them a thorough mash with a muddler, then add your ice, cachaça, shake and serve.” Elderflower Collins: “Perfect when the sun is shining, although to be honest it’s good when the clouds are out too. We use Juniper Green Organic gin and St Germain elderflower liqueur – made from hand-picked elderflower blossoms – mixed with a bit of fresh lemon juice and gomme syrup. Lovely job!”

Cocktail: The Candy Cane

Mr Postles’ Apothecary, Upper King Street, Norwich

“The Apothecary, the home of Mr Postle and his curious alchemy, is renowned for its magical potions and eccentric elixirs, offering the perfect drink for everyone,” says Hayley Evans.“The Candy Cane, being one of the customer favourites with its sweet but refreshing taste, is a careful mix of Archers and Absolute Blackcurrant Vodka. With flavours of bubblegum and strawberry syrup, lemon juice and cranberry juice, topped with Skittles, this really is a refreshing cocktail on a hot summer day.”

‘Cocktail’ name: Builder’s Tea

The Playhouse Bar, Norwich Playhouse, St George’s Street

“Endlessly adaptable, cheap, and a firm favourite with Playhouse clientele, Builder’s Tea is a cocktail of our age (and all ages before this). Whilst Builder’s Tea is simple in its construction, the beauty of this custom cocktail is in the variation – the Playhouse offers a range of milk, including oat, soya and coconut, all of which can be used to tailor your drink. If you prefer a bit of pep, sugar or honey can sweeten the taste. To make at home, purchase teabags (The Playhouse Bar uses Wilkinson’s of Norwich English Breakfast Blend) and boil water, before combining. Season to taste with milk, sugar, lemon, or as preferred. Best consumed hot, but still refreshing cold.”