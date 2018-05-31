Search

PUBLISHED: 09:31 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:38 01 August 2018

Pearla. PHOTO: RSPCA

Archant

Here are this week’s animals looking for a family to call their own.

Bagel. PHOTO: RSPCABagel. PHOTO: RSPCA

Pretty Pearla is 11-years-old and is used to living with other cats. She’s super chilled-out and her hobbies include sunbathing in the garden and sitting on laps.

Bagel and his brothers and sisters are eight weeks old and will be looking for homes in around a week’s time.

Oliver is looking for an indoor home where he will have plenty of space and things to do. He has FIV but no other known health problems. He’s a friendly boy and around 4 years old.

Gracie is around two years old and would like a home where she will be the only cat. She is only around two years old and is always purring.

Oliver. PHOTO: RSPCAOliver. PHOTO: RSPCA

Mork is looking for a home with his best friend Mindy. They are both longhaired so will need brushing everyday and they are both long stay as the RSPCA have been unable to find them both the right home together. Let’s hope this week we find the right person who has had experience of the breed, and has the time to care for them properly.

Sweet little Cookie is still with the RSPCA, they really hope this will be the week she finds a home. She is a little timid initially but she really loves fuss and attention. Please call to meet her.

Munchie is around 8 years old and is looking for a quiet home where she can laze around. As long as she has a comfy sofa she’s happy. She will make somebody a great companion.

All of the RSPCA’s cats, dogs and rabbits are vet checked, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and up to date with flea and worming treatments.

Gracie. PHOTO: RSPCAGracie. PHOTO: RSPCA

You are offered 6 weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, and dogs adoption fee vary and all are subject to a successful home visit.

RSPCA East Norfolk are a locally funded branch, if you would like more information or to see other animals available for adoption then please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk or call their rehoming line on 07867 972870.

Mork. PHOTO: RSPCAMork. PHOTO: RSPCA

Cookie. PHOTO: RSPCACookie. PHOTO: RSPCA

Munchie. PHOTO: RSPCAMunchie. PHOTO: RSPCA

