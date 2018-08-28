Nostalgia - Hunstanton and King’s Lynn in the 1960s and ‘70s
PUBLISHED: 12:33 06 September 2018 | UPDATED: 12:33 06 September 2018
Archant
Spot the difference between a crowded prom at Hunstanton in 1973 and today’s seafront..?
People are walking along looking up and talking to each other - and their eyes aren’t glued to their mobile phones.
That was the reaction from one of the thousands of people who shared or commented on the archive picture when we posted it on the EDP King’s Lynn facebook page.
As well as today’s news, many visitors to the site like to remember King’s Lynn and West Norfolk in bygone days.
One popular topic is the countless pubs which have been lost over the years like the Ship at Gaywood, which was demolished nearly 20 years ago to make way for a new Tesco.
The chip shop next door refused to sell up for the supermarket and is still standing.
Any idea why Lynners still call the junction of Norfolk Street and Chapel Street Flowerpot Corner? Because a pub called the Flowerpot used to occcupy the spot where QD now stands.
Another lamented landmark is the so-called spiral car park, named after the ramp on which you cork-screwed back to ground level on leaving the upper storey.
Demolished to make way for what is now part of the Vancouver Quarter, we found a picture from the ‘60s of it under construction.
