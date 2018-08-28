Quiz: How back-to-school ready are you?

Take our test to see if you're top of the class or must try harder. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Christine Glade

It’s the question every parent across the country is asking: “Are you all set for school?” There’s so much to do in the lead up to the big day, so we’ve come up with this fun test to see how back-to-school ready you really are.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Is the uniform hanging ready in the wardrobe and the kids in bed at a decent time? Or are you still in pyjamas at lunchtime and starting to realise that you should have got cracking with the homework weeks ago?

They may have had six-plus weeks off, but the first day of term always seems to creep up suddenly. And with so much to remember, even the most organised parents can find themselves doing a mad dash to buy a swimming cap or the latest must-have backpack.

Our fun test delves into the back-to-school mayhem to see if you come out top of the class or must try harder.

And remember... it’s not the end of the world if they have to borrow a friend’s ruler for the first week.