See the auction results from William H Brown’s latest property sale
PUBLISHED: 19:19 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:25 03 August 2018
Simon Arnes, William H Brown’s managing director and the auctioneer, reports on his firm’s sale held at Barnham Broom today.
“After the welcome rain, the summer weather returned and shone on some of our successful buyers today. We had another busy room with a varied selection of lots around the county of Norfolk and across East Anglia.
“The sale got off to a busy start with the sale of Lot 1 - 29 Brentwood, Eaton, Norwich. A spacious three bedroom detached bungalow in a good location, there was strong competitive interest in this property with the guide starting at £200,000 and the gavel fell at £244,000.
Lot 3a - 36 Priory Road, Watton.
This was a late entry, two bedroom bungalow requiring updating and modernisation. The guide here started at £120,000, there was strong interest with two bidders pushing the price to £157,000 when the gavel fell.
Lot 5 – 5 Oates Lane, Sutton, Ely
A detached three bedroom bungalow in need of modernisation with the guide starting at £200,000. There had been good interest in this property with the gavel falling at £231,000.
Lot 11a (Another late entry) – Plot 1, 339 St Faiths Road, Norwich
A single building plot in a very sought after location with a guide starting at £140,000, despite being a late entry there had been a lot of interest with several bidders in competition when the gavel eventually fell at £221,000.
Lot 14
A small parcel of amenity land at Stibbard Road, Fulmodeston – the guide here started at £3000-£5000 and fell at £8500.
Lot 15 – 47 Blazer Court, Northumberland Street, Norwich
A two bedroom penthouse apartment. Guide started at £130,000 with the gavel falling at £140,000.
Lot 16 – 31 Coppice Avenue, Hellesdon
A three bedroom semi-detached house in need of modernisation. The guide started at £140,000 and the gavel fell at £151,000.
Lot 23a – Late Entry – 197 The Avenue, Pakefield, Lowestoft
A three bedroom detached bungalow, requiring modernisation with a guide starting at £140,000 and the gavel fell at £150,000.
Lot 24 – Larkhill Cottage, Priory Lane, Ingworth A detached cottage in a very rural location, in need of modernisation with the guide starting at £230,000 after competitive bidding the gavel fell at £266,000.
Lot 27 – Flat 4, Hardwick House, King Street, Norwich
A two bedroom, duplex apartment in the building previously occupied by Anglia TV and originally the post office. The gavel fell here at £123,000.
Lot 30 – 23 Lambert Road, Norwich
A 1930s three bedroom semi-detached house in need of modernisation, with the guide starting at £140,000, after strong competitive bidding the gavel fell at £171,000.
Lot 37 – 31 Mill Road, Kirby Cane, Bungay This two bedroom semi-detached cottage was in need of modernisation and updating. There had been a lot of interest in this property with more than six competitive buyers in the room. The guide here started at £90,000 with the gavel finally dropping at £128,000.
“As you can see from today’s results above, the strong interest demonstrated by both buyers and sellers using the auction route to achieve certainty for both.
At William H Brown, we are uniquely placed. With our auction centre based in Norwich, we can offer unrivalled coverage with a two for one service, with the auction centre working alongside the local William H Brown branch, both actively promoting the properties for sale.”
The auction team can be contacted via our auction partner, Victoria Reek, on 01603 598975 or email Auctions.Norwich@williamhbrown.co.uk