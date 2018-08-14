Video

See the interior design make-over of this converted chapel near Norwich, now available to rent

The Old Chapel, Hempnall. Pic: www.brown-co.com

The Old Chapel in Hempnall, near Norwich, has been dressed to perfection by an interior designer who has created a stunning home which is now available to rent for £1450 per calendar month.

I remember visiting this former Wesleyan Methodist chapel when it had been beautifully converted by its former owner and one of the features I recall was the bathroom suite created from the former vestibule and with a contemporary tub seated beneath a little row of ecclesiastical stained glass windows.

The Old Chapel, Hempnall. Pic: submitted. The Old Chapel, Hempnall. Pic: submitted.

How intriguing to revisit after the chapel was taken on by an interior designer who has created a fabulous home but who is now renting it because of a job relocation.

The Old Chapel dates to 1839, when it is reported to have been built as a Wesleyan church formed by John Wesley who apparently used to walk to Hempnall from Norwich to preach and inspire the village.

The Hempnall chapel endured tough times in its history, including income receipts falling from £14 in 1849 to just £2 by 1853 and its finances did not recover until 1894. It closed as a public place of worship in January 2013 when it was bought by the previous owner who converted it into a spectacular four bedroom home.

You enter through the original front porch into the living room which is a fabulous room with exopsed roof trusses and a vaulted ceiling with two incredible ecclesiastical shaped stained glass windows on the front wall. This has been dressed with two stunning pale grey velvet sofas placed opposite each other and decorated with grey and pale yellow cushions and a set of inner doors were made by local craftsman Devlin Plummer. with leaded ecclesiastically shaped insets to match the windows.

The walls were painted with Paint and Paper Library in slate and blinds and drapes are from Harlequin. High on the wall above the contemporary fireplace is a coastal scene painted by local artist Gary Pereira and glass coffee tables finish the look. This leads into a kitchen/dining room with a modern kitchen with oak work surfaces and there is a rear hall and utility. There is the master bedroom with bed linen from the White Company, a guest bedroom and two en suites as well as the stunning master bathroom with the tub in the vestibule.

Stairs take you to two further bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside is an enclosed landscaped garden with a lawn and parking area. Garden maintenance is included in the rent.

For more information contact Brown & Co on 01603 629871 www.brown-co.com