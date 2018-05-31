$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')
Fancy renovating one of Norfolk’s oldest houses which is for sale for £310,000?

PUBLISHED: 18:49 01 August 2018

This stunning house, dating to 1616, which has been in the same family for more than 70 years, and in need of modernisation, is up for sale for a buyer looking for a special property project.

One of the oldest houses in Wymondham, dating to 1616, which has been in the same family for more than 70 years, is up for sale.

The Manor House, Bridewell Street, requires modernisation but is a fantastic renovation project, for sale for £310,000.

Situated in the town’s conservation area, it was built for merchant Richard Lyncolne in 1616, after the great fire which destroyed many houses in Wymondham, and has the date 1616 carved in one of the reception rooms.

Richard Lyncolne sold wool and the original inventories of the house still exist and have been published.

The house, which is timber-framed, is located in the centre of Wymondham, near the Market Cross. It has a beam in one of the receptions bearing the inscription: ‘Richard Lyncolne, Anno Domini 1616 - live well and die never, die well and live ever.’

Outside, another Latin inscription over the front door reads: ‘Nec Mihi Glis Nec Hospes Hirdu Servus.’ This roughly translated means ‘my servant is not a doormouse, nor is thy host a leech,’ reflecting a time when the building may have been an inn as it suggests that the owner, or landlord, would not listen-in to private conversations and that he was a generous host.

Today, the house would appeal to someone who wishes to live in the centre of Wymondham and is seeking a project to continue the restoration started by the family who have owned it. And according to the family, there are some real gems awaiting whoever renovates it.

For example, in the main reception room, it is believed an inglenook fireplace is waiting to be discovered behind a 1950s tiled fireplace, while on the second floor, curved wind bracing, part of the timber frame, could be revealed from under the current plaster to create a marvellous space for a new en-suite bedroom, obviously all subject to planning and listed building consent.

The building was re-roofed in 1999 however the bathroom and kitchen require modernisation and there is no central-heating.

Inside, there are two reception rooms either side of the hallway, a kitchen and pantry at the rear and upstairs, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

A staircase leads up to the attic landing, which in turn opens to a large space with potential to convert further, subject to relevant consents.

Outside is a private garden, room for off-street parking and an outbuilding. The Manor House is for sale with TW Gaze on 01953 423188 www.twgaze.co.uk

