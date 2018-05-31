A ‘Grand Designs’ style home up for sale for £575,000

The Garden House, Trimingham, for sale. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

What do you think of this design? Highly innovative and very different in look is this new four bedroom residence set in extensive grounds in the coastal village of Trimingham, in walking distance of the beach.

The home which comes with impressive ‘Eco’ credentials was designed to embrace its idyllic and discreet setting. It offers modern and efficient features like floor to ceiling aluminium bi-fold doors and windows, air source heating, LED lighting to most rooms, 2.6m high ceilings and luxurious kitchen and bathrooms.

Inside is an open plan living space that connects with the gardens and every room has access to the outside space.

The accommodation is all designed across a single floor with an entrance hall, an impressive central living room with a wood burner and floor to ceiling bi-fold doors to two sides, a vaulted kitchen/diner with bi-fold doors onto a sun terrace, utility room and guest cloakroom.

The master bedroom sits to one side with an en-suite and private garden area. There are three further bedrooms, all with independent access to the gardens and a family sized bathroom. Outside, the grounds are just as impressive as the house and extend to around 0.5 acre (sts).

The Garden House, Trimingham; for sale for a guide price of £575,000 with Sowerbys on 01263 710777.