Do you fancy owning one of the oldest pubs in Thetford or a nightclub in Norwich?

The Dolphin, Thetford, for sale. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

Fancy owning one of the oldest pubs in Thetford or a nightclub in Norwich? Both are going under the hammer at auction in the city next month.

Both are coming under the hammer in the forthcoming Auction House sale on September 13 at 11am at the Dunston Hall Hotel in Norwich.

Vanity nightclub, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, for sale. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk Vanity nightclub, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, for sale. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

The Dophin on Old Market Street, Thetford, dating to 1694, is a pretty two storey brick built property with flint rendering with a single storey rear extension. It is for sale for a guide price of £230,000.

The property is Grade II listed and falls within a conservation area. Inside it can cater for around 60 dining covers as well as there being a well equipped kitchen, cellar and an adjoining barn which can serve as a function room for around 40.

There is also a flat with three double bedrooms, a kitchen and bathroom. Outside is car parking for around 15 vehicles.

The nightclub on Prince of Wales Road, formerly known as Vanity, is for sale, vacant, for a guide price of £275,000-£325,000 and offering 2,948 sqft of accommodation.

This freehold nightclub is spread over four floors and is located at the top end of Prince of Wales Road, close to the city centre. The building was recently refurbished has a licence for trading until 3am except Sundays, which is midnight. The building lends itself to a range of potential uses subject to the necessary consents.

On the lower ground floor is a dance floor and beer store with a bar, toilets and utility on the ground floor and two further bars on the first and second floors. Outside is access to a rear flat roof overlooking the Norfolk Club and a front ground floor terrace area.

For more information contact Auction House on 01603 505100.