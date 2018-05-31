Logo
Ad Feature

How does stamp duty affect me?

PUBLISHED: 09:54 22 August 2018

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Donna Buttolph, conveyancing executive at Spire Solicitors LLP, recaps on how stamp duty works.

Donna Buttolph, Spire solicitors. Pic: www.spiresolicitors.co.ukDonna Buttolph, Spire solicitors. Pic: www.spiresolicitors.co.uk

When buying a residential property, it is likely you will have to pay stamp duty land tax. SDLT is a government tax payable on land transactions over £125,000. It applies when you buy a freehold property, buy a new or existing leasehold property, buy a shared ownership property or are transferring land or property in exchange for payment.

What are the current rates of SDLT?

There are several rate bands for stamp duty land tax which are as follows:

up to £125,000 the SDLT rate is 0 per cent

£125,001 to £250,000 the SDLT rate is 2 per cent

£250,001 to £925,000 the SDLT rate is 5 per cent

£925,001 to £1,500,000 the SDLT rate is 8 per cent

over £1,500,000 the SDLT rate is 12 per cent

SDLT is calculated on each part of the purchase price which falls within the above band.

I am a first time buyer, how does SDLT apply?

If the purchase price of your property is less than £300,000 and you and anyone else buying with you has never owned or had an interest in a property, there will be no SDLT payable.

If the property price is between £300,000 - £500,000 then SDLT is calculated on that part only at 5 per cent. If the price is over £500,000 then normal rates of stamp duty apply to the full price, and no relief is given.

What is the 3 per cent surcharge introduced by the government?

The 3 per cent surcharge was introduced on April 1, 2016 and affects anyone who is buying an additional residential property for £40,000 or more. This could mean a holiday home, buy-to-let or even a main residence you plan to live in.

I am selling and buying a property at the same time. Will the 3 per cent higher rate of SDLT apply?

If you complete on your sale and purchase on the same day you will not have to pay the additional SDLT. However if there is a delay with the property you are selling and you complete on your purchase first, you will have to pay the higher rate because you own two properties. If you sell your previous property within 36 months of completing on your new main residence, you may be able to get a refund.

I own a property with my husband, which we live in as our main residence. My husband is planning on purchasing a buy-to-let property in his own name. As we will only own one property each, does the higher rate of SDLT still apply?

The higher rates will apply to the purchase of the property. As a married couple all property owned by either of you is treated as owned jointly. The purchase of the flat will therefore be classed as an additional residential property for both of you.

If you would like to receive our free guide to purchasing a property please email marketing@spiresolicitors.co.uk

Spire solicitors, column sponsors, can be contacted on 01603 677077..

This is not a statement of the law and you should always seek legal advice.

Property search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla

Latest Articles

Major blow for new 10,000 home Mid-Norfolk Garden Town plans as councillors recommended to reject proposals

A map of the proposed new town's location in mid Norfolk, between the villages of North Elmham, Billingford and Bintree. Photo: Lanpro

Dozen homes planned for development expansion

The protest sign put up by Darren Weavers Picture: Darren Weavers

House prices shoot up in the north and south of the county

Houses in Cromer where prices have gone up higher than most other parts of the county. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature: How does stamp duty affect me?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Consultation launched over boundary changes involving 5,000-house development

Areas in Thetford where 5,000 homes are to be built. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Former snooker centre could be turned into flats

Oddfellows Hall, the former home of Thetford Snooker Centre, could be turned into flats. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Swaffham Town Council to apply for £6 million loan to fund new 51 home plan

Town clerk Richard Bishop. Picture: Matthew Usher.

How to add glamour in your home and create opulent interiors inspired by the new Ivy Norwich Brasserie

Inside The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside a forgotten former rectory for sale for £795,000

Roughton Lodge, for sale. Pic: www.struttandparker.com

Video: First £9m phase of major housing development is revealed as work set to begin

Computer-generated artist’s impressions showing the new housing development at Beacon Park. Picture: Ingleton Wood

Roads on proposed 84-home estate could be named after well-known village cricketer

Steve Read, former chairman of Horsford Cricket Club at its new pavilion and changing rooms for the second pitch. Picture: Denise Bradley

A ‘Grand Designs’ style home up for sale for £575,000

The Garden House, Trimingham, for sale. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Do you fancy owning one of the oldest pubs in Thetford or a nightclub in Norwich?

The Dolphin, Thetford, for sale. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

Video: See the interior design make-over of this converted chapel near Norwich, now available to rent

The Old Chapel, Hempnall. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Village votes through blueprint to help control where homes are built

Residents discuss the Horsford Neighbourhood Plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Affordable homes trust grants are handed out

Cllr Emma Flaxman-Taylor, vice chairman of the housing and neighbourhoods committee, presents the cheque to Adrian Myers, chairman of Lothingland Community Land Trust, as well as other members of the land trust. Picture: GYBC

Ad Feature: How long does a self build take?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Do you fancy running a post office and convenience store?

Hunstanton post office, for sale. Pic: www.beltonduffey.com

Video: See inside one of the most expensive new homes to be built in East Anglia, on sale for £2.25m

Mallards with Whimbrels just behind to the left and Mirna, behind, centre. Pic; www.savills.co.uk

Fancy following in the footsteps of a Hollywood star by staying in mansion once owned by King Henry VIII?

Hockwold Hall. Pic: www.cottages.com

Public inquiry into North Walsham 200 homes appeal held this month

The proposed site for 200 homes in North Walsham. Photo: Google

The homes on the rise in Norfolk, but what is a Passivhaus?

The brick frontage of the terraced new Passivhaus development at Goldsmith Street in Norwich, viewed from a balcony to one of the flats. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Buy a home where an Oscar winning actor used to go to school

The Upper St Giles apartment, for sale. Pic; www.abbotts.co.uk

New luxury apartments created from this historic building

The apartments on South Quay, for sale. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

At war with your neighbours? Here’s some legal advice on what to do...

Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature: Using the same agent to both buy and let through: is this the right thing to do?

Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature: What help is on offer for first time buyers?

Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature: Money saving tips for property owners

Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

Developer slammed for using image from computer game to illustrate plans for new Norfolk town

The image from the Cities: Skylines computer game used in the Lanpro prospectus about the Mid Norfolk Garden Town, Image: Lanpro/Colossal Order

Ad Feature: How to cope with downsizing

The home on Bracondale, ideal for downsizers. Pic: www.savills.co.uk

Are you looking to downsize? How about this idyllic cottage for sale for £350,000?

Old Bank House Stables, Aylsham; for sale. Pic: www.watsons-property.co.uk

Historic pub transformed into £950,000 home

Cock Street House, Wymondham, for sale. Pic: williamhbrown.co.uk

See the auction results from William H Brown’s latest property sale

Lot 24 Larkhill Cottage, Priory Lane, Ingworth, a detached cottage in a very rural location, in need of modernisation with the guide starting at £230,000 which sold for £266,000. Pic; www.williamhbrown.co.uk

‘Serious flaws’ in bid to build 10,000-home garden town in Norfolk countryside

Breckland councillor Bill Borrett (l) with John Labouchere (c) and Jennie Borgnis (r) from North Elmham Parish Council on the old railway line between North Elmham and County School station. Photo: Bill Borrett

Fancy renovating one of Norfolk’s oldest houses which is for sale for £310,000?

The Manor House, Wymondham. Pic; www.twgaze.co.uk

Revealed: Developer’s eight-page proposal for new 10,000-home town in rural Norfolk

An image (top) from Lanpro's summary document of the garden town plans and below, part of the site near North Elmham as it is now. Image: Lanpro/Archant

Country estate in more than 1000 acres near Norwich on sale for £9.75 million

The Ringland estate, for sale. Pic: Chris Rawlings for Savills, www.savills.co.uk

New 279 home development in Dereham gets the go-ahead

Councillor Alison Webb spoke against the plans for 279 new homes in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Ad Feature: Seven sales in seven days...houses are still selling over the summer

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Seven barn conversions for seven buyers who want the North Norfolk lifestyle

Chalk Hill Farm Barns, for sale. Pic: www.jackson-stops.co.uk

Video: What TV’s Phil Spencer really thinks of his co-presenter Kirstie Allsopp, smart meters and the housing crisis

Phil Spencer by Norwich Castle during his visit to promote the installation of smart meters. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ad Feature: How to break the legal jargon used by property conveyancers

Pic; www.gettyimages.co.uk

When everything in the garden is not lovely...

pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Historic Norwich hotel sells prior to auction

Plantation House, Earlham Road, formerly the Beeches hotel, sold prior to auction. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

One of Norfolk’s oldest pubs transformed into stunning home

The Star, Oak Street, Fakenham, how it looked before the incredible transformation. Pic: Archant.

Meet the Editor

Caroline Culot

Email
Twitter

I am the property editor in charge of delivering some exciting and informative content within Archant’s varied titles. We have 16-17 pages of stories, features and columns in the EDP Property supplement out every Friday free in your EDP so please don’t miss it.

Most Read

House prices shoot up in the north and south of the county

Dozen homes planned for development expansion

See inside a forgotten former rectory for sale for £795,000

Ad Feature: How does stamp duty affect me?

A ‘Grand Designs’ style home up for sale for £575,000