Logo
Video

See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

PUBLISHED: 08:53 05 September 2018

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

When Norfolk primary school teachers Courtenay and Joey Caston decided to  buy a house, they never imagined they would be spending every spare moment doing everything from knocking down walls to realigning a chimney. Property editor Caroline Culot went along to find out more about the renovation project.

Courtenay and Joey Caston's cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.Courtenay and Joey Caston's cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

The bedroom before the renovation work, when the Castons first bought it from William H Brown. Pic:www.williamhbrown.co.ukThe bedroom before the renovation work, when the Castons first bought it from William H Brown. Pic:www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Many young couples want a  new home with all the appliances and carpets included which is  why developments around the county are in demand.

The bedroom now during the renovation work. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.The bedroom now during the renovation work. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

But Courtenay Caston, 29, and his wife, Joey, 28, decided they wanted something different and working with a tight budget, have tackled as much of the renovation work themselves.

The couple met at the University of East Anglia, and both became teachers; Mr Caston teaches at Aldborough Primary School and Mrs Caston at Coltishall Primary School. That was up until the end of the school year when Mrs Caston left to start her own ‘forest school’ to teach children about nature and wildlife. The couple, who live in a one bedroom cottage at nearby Marsham, really wanted a bigger house with character and late last year, fell in love with Swaithe Cottage. This is the left hand flint and brick cottage in a pair situated in the countryside down a long winding track known as ‘Crudd’s Hole’ in Swafield, near North Walsham.

The extension before, when the Castons bought the house from William H Brown. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.ukThe extension before, when the Castons bought the house from William H Brown. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

The extension now during the renovation work. Picture : Nick Butcher, Archant.The extension now during the renovation work. Picture : Nick Butcher, Archant.

The garden and view over fields at the Caston's cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.The garden and view over fields at the Caston's cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

“We nearly didn’t come and view this cottage but when we did, we just loved it,” said Mr Caston. “It backs onto fields so has lovely views and although it is in the countryside, it’s really close to a town and we could see the potential to do more with it.”

The Castons went ahead and bought the cottage from agents William H Brown for £197,000 and then embarked on the huge renovation project. The property would have been originally a farmworker’s cottage on the estate. When they purchased it, it was set out with a sitting room, kitchen and a modern extension of an extra living room with a bathroom and two bedrooms upstairs. The couple decided to take it right back to basics, obtaining planning permission to alter the configuration slightly, making the upstairs bathroom into another bedroom and bringing in a side storage room into the main part of the house to make a large downstairs bathroom and utility.

Courtenay and Joey Caston who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.Courtenay and Joey Caston who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

This meant re-roofing the side room and another big job was rebuilding the main chimney to the house.

The sitting room when the Castons first bought the house from William H Brown. Pic:www.williamhbrown.co.ukThe sitting room when the Castons first bought the house from William H Brown. Pic:www.williamhbrown.co.uk

The sitting room now during the renovation. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.The sitting room now during the renovation. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

The kitchen when the Castons first bought the house from William H Brown. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.ukThe kitchen when the Castons first bought the house from William H Brown. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

The kitchen now with the new wood pellet stove at the cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.The kitchen now with the new wood pellet stove at the cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

“We opened up the fireplace in the sitting room,” said Mr Caston. “It was all bricked up and so we had to get the chimney swept and then properly lined for a woodburner. Then in the kitchen we have put in a wood pellet stove for the heating and it’s very energy efficient. We’ve enlisted help from friends and family; Joey’s brother and father but a lot of the work we’ve done ourselves. I found myself helping to guide a flue through a chimney on a windy day which wasn’t easy!”

However, during the work, the couple discovered a fireplace upstairs in one of the bedrooms they didn’t know was there which has been a real reward for their evenings and weekends spent slaving away on the project.

The house has been completely re-wired and all the walls taken right back to the original to be replastered and are now ready for painting. But how much has it cost? The couple have so far spent £20,000 with another £10,000 forecast, bringing the entire project to around £190,000.

“We know we are going to love living in this house when it’s finished,” said Mrs Caston. “So many young people buy a new home which is fine but the way we are doing it, it means we do have a period home with character features. Obviously some of the work has to be done by professionals but we are working on a tight budget so by doing so much ourselves, we’ll end up with a house we couldn’t have afforded if someone else had done the work.”

The Castons are hoping to finish the house just before Christmas so they can celebrate in their new home - and apparently EDP Homes is invited back for a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie to see how it looks when complete!

You can see the full story in EDP Homes’ 74 page autumn property guide out this Friday, September 7, It’s free in your copy of the EDP or priced £1 where sold separately.

Topic Tags:

Property search


e.g. Oxford or NW3
Powered by Zoopla

Latest Articles

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Courtenay and Joey Caston, who are renovating a cottage in Swafield. Picture: Nick Butcher, Archant.

Ad Feature: New homes need to be built for the ‘new’ first time buyer

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Ad Feature: We are selling a property a day on average

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Demolishing contaminated Norwich depot to make way for hundreds of homes could cost council £2m

The bill to demolish and decontaminate the Mile Cross depot to make way for up to 250 homes could cost nearly £2m. Picture: Google

Town to get cash for sports facilities

District councillor Alison Webb believes residents of the new Greenfields development need more outdoor spaces. Picture: Ian Burt

Bid for 35 new homes above Norwich’s Jobcentre

New homes could take shape above Norwich's Jobcentre. Picture: James Bass

See inside one of the last homes on the historic Elm Hill in Norwich - now for sale

The house for sale on Elm Hill, Norwich. Pic: Cat Scoles for www.jackson-stops.co.uk

Help! We need more space

A garden office creates a useful space while being separate from the main house. Picture Garden Room Design

Can you swim in a hot tub – and other questions

A hot tub at home is a dream way to relax for some people. Picture Getty Images

Is your spiraliser still in its box?

Spiralisers were the hottest thing in cooking not long ago, but have they now been relegated to the back of the cupboard? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A step by step guide to cleaning the kitchen

Once the kitchen is clear from clutter and clean you can decide what needs to go back on the surfaces. Picture Getty Images.

Create a desk space that’s too cool for school

A suitable desk and chair are essential to establishing a good homework routine

Short on garden space? Try a living wall

Living walls are also a great way to incorporate colour

His and hers bathrooms: a lesson in harmony

A double basin unit offers both a sink each and storage to keep everything neat and tidy. Picture: Roper Rhodes

Turn your bathroom into a ‘living’ space

Plants can turn your bathroom from a clinical bathing space into a living, breathing environment of relaxation.

Former Norfolk pub going under the hammer at auction

The former Mermaid pub, Hedenham, for sale at auction. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Your chance to buy a rare home which is part of a former Royal Naval Hospital

The former Royal Naval Hospital, South Denes. Pic: www.howards.co.uk

Ad Feature: New apartments in Chelmsford with an easy commute to London

Homes at City Park West benefit from a selection of spacious layouts, featuring floor to ceiling windows allowing light to flood into the rooms Picture: NOTTING HILL GENESIS

Discover how a new interiors trend is breaking the norm

Utilising different wall surfaces create partitions in open-plan spaces

Fresh bid to develop land next to ancient woodland

The proposed site off the Thetford Road, for 180 homes in Watton. Picture: Submitted

Poll: Is Anglia Square’s 25-storey tower about to shrink?

A CGI image of the initial plans showing what Anglia Square could look like at night. Picture: Weston Homes

Former school and acres of farmland set to be sold as Norfolk County Council grapples with £95m budget gap

The Elm Road Centre in Thetford. Pic: Archant.

TV chef Polly Guy steps in at the last minute for the Aylsham Show

Polly Guy, celebrity chef will be appearing at the Aylsham Show cookery theatre after stepping in at the last minute to help organisers. Pic: Polly Guy.

Neighbours win fight to stop 280 student flats being built next to their Norwich homes

An image of how the development in the Sentinel House car park would have looked. Pic: Lanpro.

Video: How is landlord getting away with these conditions at £900-a-month city flats?

Abigail Nicholson and Daniel Moxon, in the corridor by the front door of their flat in St Faith's Lane which has had water pouring down walls. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside the most incredible Georgian home by the sea

Marsh House, Wells-next-the-Sea, for sale. Pic: www.bedfords.co.uk

Could a new garden town or village be built elsewhere in Norfolk?

Could Norwich become a garden city? Picture: Mike Page

‘Immoral’ plans for 148 homes submitted to Norfolk council

Plans for new homes to be developed behind Brooke Village hall. Picture: Nick Butcher

Major blow for new 10,000 home Mid-Norfolk Garden Town plans as councillors recommended to reject proposals

A map of the proposed new town's location in mid Norfolk, between the villages of North Elmham, Billingford and Bintree. Photo: Lanpro

Dozen homes planned for development expansion

The protest sign put up by Darren Weavers Picture: Darren Weavers

Ad Feature: How does stamp duty affect me?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

House prices shoot up in the north and south of the county

Houses in Cromer where prices have gone up higher than most other parts of the county. Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Consultation launched over boundary changes involving 5,000-house development

Areas in Thetford where 5,000 homes are to be built. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Former snooker centre could be turned into flats

Oddfellows Hall, the former home of Thetford Snooker Centre, could be turned into flats. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Swaffham Town Council to apply for £6 million loan to fund new 51 home plan

Town clerk Richard Bishop. Picture: Matthew Usher.

How to add glamour in your home and create opulent interiors inspired by the new Ivy Norwich Brasserie

Inside The Ivy Brasserie in the building formerly housing the Gap store in London Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside a forgotten former rectory for sale for £795,000

Roughton Lodge, for sale. Pic: www.struttandparker.com

Video: First £9m phase of major housing development is revealed as work set to begin

Computer-generated artist’s impressions showing the new housing development at Beacon Park. Picture: Ingleton Wood

Roads on proposed 84-home estate could be named after well-known village cricketer

Steve Read, former chairman of Horsford Cricket Club at its new pavilion and changing rooms for the second pitch. Picture: Denise Bradley

A ‘Grand Designs’ style home up for sale for £575,000

The Garden House, Trimingham, for sale. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

Do you fancy owning one of the oldest pubs in Thetford or a nightclub in Norwich?

The Dolphin, Thetford, for sale. Pic: www.auctionhouse.co.uk

Video: See the interior design make-over of this converted chapel near Norwich, now available to rent

The Old Chapel, Hempnall. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Village votes through blueprint to help control where homes are built

Residents discuss the Horsford Neighbourhood Plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Affordable homes trust grants are handed out

Cllr Emma Flaxman-Taylor, vice chairman of the housing and neighbourhoods committee, presents the cheque to Adrian Myers, chairman of Lothingland Community Land Trust, as well as other members of the land trust. Picture: GYBC

Ad Feature: How long does a self build take?

Pic: www.gettyimages.co.uk

Meet the Editor

Caroline Culot

Email
Twitter

I am the property editor in charge of delivering some exciting and informative content within Archant’s varied titles. We have 16-17 pages of stories, features and columns in the EDP Property supplement out every Friday free in your EDP so please don’t miss it.

Most Read

Town to get cash for sports facilities

Video: See how this Norfolk couple are transforming a country cottage into their dream home

Former Norfolk pub going under the hammer at auction

Ad Feature: Do you own something legally or beneficially?

See inside one of the last homes on the historic Elm Hill in Norwich - now for sale